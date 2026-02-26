Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Top 5 Features You Need To Know

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Top 5 Features You Need To Know

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra stands out with its built-in Privacy Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, improved Nightography camera, fast charging and seven years of software support.

By : Annie Sharma  | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 12:23 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event.

1/5
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces industry-first built-in Privacy Display that narrows viewing angles without reducing brightness or clarity.
2/5
The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, delivering top-tier performance and advanced AI processing.
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 12:23 AM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Trending News

