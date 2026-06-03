Snikt! Marvel’s Wolverine Gets A Fun Feature That We're Sure Players Will Spam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wolverine gameplay trailer reveals darker, violent mutant quest.

Team X involvement and Logan's past fuel narrative.

Dedicated claw button offers iconic 'snikt' immersion.

Jean Grey, Omega Red, Sentinels join combat.

Marvel’s Wolverine: Insomniac Games has finally offered its most detailed look yet at Marvel’s Wolverine, unveiling an extended gameplay trailer during Sony’s latest State of Play presentation. With the PlayStation 5 exclusive now just months away from launch, the studio showcased a darker, more violent adventure centered on Logan's quest to uncover the truth about his past while protecting fellow mutants.

The upcoming action-adventure title places players in the boots of Wolverine as he travels across different locations, battling enemies and confronting threats tied to both his history and the wider mutant world. Unlike many traditional X-Men stories, mutants in the game's universe largely remain out of the spotlight, allowing characters to operate without attracting constant public attention.

A major part of the narrative revolves around Team X, a mutant group dedicated to safeguarding their kind. Logan had previously walked away from the team but finds himself reconnecting with the organisation as events unfold.

Dedicated Claw Button Brings The ‘Snikt’ Fantasy To Life

One of the standout reveals from the gameplay demonstration was a feature that is already generating excitement among fans: a dedicated button for extending and retracting Wolverine's iconic adamantium claws.

The mechanic allows players to trigger the famous "snikt" moment on command, adding a layer of immersion that comic book fans have long wanted in a Wolverine game. The feature quickly became one of the most talked-about elements of the presentation, giving players direct control over one of the character's most recognisable abilities.

Combat itself appears to combine aggressive action with stealth options. Logan can slice through enemies in open confrontations or silently eliminate targets while sneaking through hostile territory.

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Jean Grey, Sentinels And Classic Villains Join The Fight

The gameplay segment follows Wolverine as he attempts to rescue kidnapped mutants from the Reavers. During the mission, he receives support from Jean Grey, whose telekinetic abilities help take down enemies in coordinated attacks.

The trailer also featured a high-speed motorcycle sequence before Logan leaps onto a moving convoy, using his mutant powers to move between vehicles while unleashing devastating attacks. Even when overwhelmed in combat, Wolverine's healing factor remains central to gameplay, allowing players to recover and return to battle.

Fans of the X-Men universe can also expect several familiar faces throughout the story. Characters such as Omega Red, Mystique, Sabretooth and a mysterious Deadpool-like adversary are set to appear. Massive Sentinels, a longtime menace to mutantkind, will also feature prominently among the game's challenges.

Marvel’s Wolverine is scheduled to launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 on September 15, with pre-orders opening shortly after the State of Play showcase concluded.