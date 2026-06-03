Who Is Laufey? Meet Kratos' Wife & How Different The New God Of War Gameplay Will Be

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New God of War game focuses on Kratos' wife, Laufey (Faye).

Faye awakens in the Everywhen, a realm of converging magic.

She fights powerful gods to protect Kratos and Atreus.

Faye uses a sword and giant magic, distinct from Kratos.

God of War Laufey: Sony has finally lifted the curtain on the next chapter of the God of War franchise, and this time the spotlight is shifting away from Kratos. At the latest State of Play showcase, Santa Monica Studio unveiled God of War Laufey, a new action-adventure title centered on Faye, also known as Laufey, the late wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus. While fans have spent years speculating about Santa Monica's next project, few expected the studio to build an entire game around a character whose story was largely told through memories and mythology.

The reveal suggests the developer is ready to explore one of the franchise's most mysterious figures in greater depth.

Who Is Laufey And Why Is She Important?

Long before the events of God of War (2018), Laufey played a crucial role in shaping the destinies of both Kratos and Atreus. Known as Faye, she was a powerful giant from the Norse realm whose influence continued to guide her family even after her death.

The upcoming game revisits her story from a completely different perspective. According to details revealed during the showcase, Faye's journey does not end with her funeral. Instead, she awakens in a mysterious realm known as the Everywhen, a magical place where powers and ancient forces converge.

After arriving there, she discovers that Kratos and Atreus face grave danger. Determined to protect her family, she takes up arms and enters a conflict involving powerful gods battling for control of the realm.

Santa Monica says the game aims to explore "the humanity, strengths, and flaws of the person whose legacy was beloved in the minds of many."

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Similar To Kratos, Yet Very Different

Although God of War Laufey retains the series' signature action-adventure formula, Faye appears to offer a combat style distinct from her husband's.

Like Kratos, she engages in brutal close-quarters combat against gods and supernatural enemies. However, where Kratos relies heavily on raw strength and overwhelming force, Faye is portrayed as faster, more agile and more reliant on fluid sword-based attacks.

The Leviathan Axe remains with Kratos, meaning Faye uses a legendary sword as her primary weapon. Gameplay footage showcased rapid combo chains and swift movements that suggest a more aggressive and mobile fighting style.

She also possesses the Golden Hand of the Jötnar, a powerful magical artifact that grants access to giant magic. Early footage indicates that Faye can manipulate souls and channel supernatural abilities in ways that differ significantly from Kratos' traditional arsenal.

Exploring The Everywhen

The game takes players to the Everywhen, a previously unseen realm described as the destination where all magic eventually returns. This world serves as the battleground for ancient gods competing for power and dominance.

Like previous entries in the franchise, God of War Laufey will feature semi-open environments, exploration-focused gameplay and cinematic storytelling. The central narrative revolves around Faye's attempt to safeguard her loved ones while seeking answers to a major mystery: "What happens to the gods when they die?"

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God of War Laufey Release Window, Cast Details

Santa Monica Studio has not announced an official release date. The developer also avoided providing a launch window during the reveal event. Industry speculation currently points toward a release sometime in 2028.

The title is expected to launch exclusively on PlayStation 5.

The confirmed cast includes Deborah Ann Woll returning as Faye, alongside Jack Quaid as Phranque and Perlina Lau as Rue. Phranque is described as a friendly but mysterious cube-like companion, while Rue serves as an enchanted guardian who entrusts her legendary sword to Faye.

Pricing details remain under wraps as development continues, though players can already add the game to their PlayStation wishlists. For now, one thing is clear: after two games spent unraveling Kratos' past, Santa Monica is betting that Faye's untold story can carry the God of War saga into a bold new era.