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HomeTechnologyApple Is Paying $250 Million Because Siri Wasn't Ready: Here's What Happened

Apple Is Paying $250 Million Because Siri Wasn't Ready: Here's What Happened

A shareholder sued Apple after buying an iPhone, expecting a smarter Siri AI, and getting nothing. That bet just paid off with a $250 million settlement

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 May 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Apple to pay $250 million to settle Siri AI lawsuit.
  • Lawsuit alleged harm from delayed AI features rollout.
  • Shareholders claimed Apple's AI promises were misleading.

Apple has agreed to pay $250 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit centred on the delayed rollout of artificial intelligence upgrades to its Siri voice assistant. The lawsuit was filed by Peter Landsheft in a U.S. federal court in California in 2024, after Apple promoted a range of AI features at its annual software developer conference that same year, promising they would be available on new iPhones that fall. 

When the iPhones launched without those features, shareholders claimed they were harmed, leading to the legal action. Apple has not admitted any fault in the settlement, which still requires approval from a judge.

How Did The Siri AI Delay Lead To A Shareholder Lawsuit?

The dispute traces back to Apple's 2024 developer conference, where the company announced and ran advertisements for a set of AI upgrades under what it calls Apple Intelligence. Buyers and investors were told the features would ship with new iPhones that autumn. They did not.

ALSO READ: Why Millions Are Choosing The Regular iPhone 17 Over The Expensive Pro Max

 Apple later confirmed in 2025 that the full AI overhaul of Siri would not arrive until this year. Executives have since confirmed that the updated Siri features are now set to be unveiled at Apple's annual developer conference next month.

Shareholder Peter Landsheft argued that the gap between Apple's promises and the actual product delivery caused harm to investors, which formed the basis of the federal lawsuit.

What Apple Said About The Settlement

Apple issued a statement addressing the resolution, saying: "Apple has reached a settlement to resolve claims related to the availability of two additional features. We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do best, delivering the most innovative products and services to our users."

ALSO READ: This Life-Size Gaming PC Has A Sauna, Fans, And Yes, It Actually Runs Games

The company also noted that it has released numerous other AI features since the 2024 launch of Apple Intelligence, pushing back against the idea that it had fallen short on its broader AI commitments. The settlement still needs a judge's sign-off before it is finalised.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Apple agree to a $250 million settlement?

Apple agreed to pay $250 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit concerning the delayed rollout of AI upgrades for its Siri voice assistant.

When was the shareholder lawsuit filed and who filed it?

The lawsuit was filed by Peter Landsheft in a U.S. federal court in California in 2024.

What was the core of the shareholders' complaint?

Shareholders claimed they were harmed because iPhones launched in fall 2024 did not include the promised AI features announced earlier that year.

Has Apple admitted fault in the settlement?

No, Apple has not admitted any fault in the settlement. The agreement still requires approval from a judge.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple TECHNOLOGY
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