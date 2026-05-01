Using WhatsApp On iPhone? Liquid Glass Update Is Coming To Your Chat Screen

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp rolling out Liquid Glass design to iOS chat interface.

New design features translucent, floating chat bar and buttons.

Navigation bar also gets transparency and subtle fade effect.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is gradually rolling out its Liquid Glass design for iOS 26, and the latest beta update suggests the overhaul is now moving deeper into the app. The new visual style, built around translucency, layered depth, and frosted glass elements, has already started appearing for some users through the App Store.

With the floating tab bar, redesigned buttons, and updated context menus already part of the change, WhatsApp is now working on bringing the same look to one of the most-used parts of the app: the chat interface. However, a full rollout is still some time away.

WhatsApp Tests Liquid Glass Design For The Chat Interface

According to WABetaInfo, following the release of the WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.17.10.70, available on the TestFlight app, WhatsApp is working on extending the Liquid Glass design to the chat screen. The update is currently under development and not yet available to all users.

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The chat bar, which sits at the bottom of the screen, is being redesigned as a floating element with a translucent, glass-like background that dynamically reflects and refracts what is behind it. Even the button used to jump to the latest message in a conversation will follow the Liquid Glass style.

Beyond the chat bar, WhatsApp is also working on the navigation bar within the chat screen. Similar to other parts of the app, such as the chat list and the Updates tab, the navigation bar is set to become transparent, with a subtle fade effect that keeps messages and wallpaper softly visible underneath.

Why Is WhatsApp's Liquid Glass Rollout Taking Longer Than Expected?

Despite expanding availability over recent weeks, Liquid Glass has not yet reached all WhatsApp users. Some users still see the previous design, and even where the new look is active, the chat screen has not been updated yet.

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WhatsApp also has a voice note player in testing that needs to be compatible with Liquid Glass before a wider release can happen. This points to WhatsApp holding back a full rollout until all key interface elements are ready and consistent across the app.