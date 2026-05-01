Liquid Glass is a new visual style for WhatsApp that features translucency, layered depth, and frosted glass elements. It aims to give the app a more modern and sophisticated look.
Using WhatsApp On iPhone? Liquid Glass Update Is Coming To Your Chat Screen
WhatsApp is quietly testing a glassy new look on iPhone, and the chat screen you use every day is about to change in a big way.
- WhatsApp rolling out Liquid Glass design to iOS chat interface.
- New design features translucent, floating chat bar and buttons.
- Navigation bar also gets transparency and subtle fade effect.
WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is gradually rolling out its Liquid Glass design for iOS 26, and the latest beta update suggests the overhaul is now moving deeper into the app. The new visual style, built around translucency, layered depth, and frosted glass elements, has already started appearing for some users through the App Store.
With the floating tab bar, redesigned buttons, and updated context menus already part of the change, WhatsApp is now working on bringing the same look to one of the most-used parts of the app: the chat interface. However, a full rollout is still some time away.
WhatsApp Tests Liquid Glass Design For The Chat Interface
According to WABetaInfo, following the release of the WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.17.10.70, available on the TestFlight app, WhatsApp is working on extending the Liquid Glass design to the chat screen. The update is currently under development and not yet available to all users.
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The chat bar, which sits at the bottom of the screen, is being redesigned as a floating element with a translucent, glass-like background that dynamically reflects and refracts what is behind it. Even the button used to jump to the latest message in a conversation will follow the Liquid Glass style.
Beyond the chat bar, WhatsApp is also working on the navigation bar within the chat screen. Similar to other parts of the app, such as the chat list and the Updates tab, the navigation bar is set to become transparent, with a subtle fade effect that keeps messages and wallpaper softly visible underneath.
Why Is WhatsApp's Liquid Glass Rollout Taking Longer Than Expected?
Despite expanding availability over recent weeks, Liquid Glass has not yet reached all WhatsApp users. Some users still see the previous design, and even where the new look is active, the chat screen has not been updated yet.
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WhatsApp also has a voice note player in testing that needs to be compatible with Liquid Glass before a wider release can happen. This points to WhatsApp holding back a full rollout until all key interface elements are ready and consistent across the app.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is WhatsApp's Liquid Glass design?
Is the Liquid Glass design available for all WhatsApp users on iOS?
No, the Liquid Glass design is being gradually rolled out. While some elements are appearing for users via the App Store, the full overhaul, especially for the chat interface, is still under development.
What parts of the WhatsApp interface are being updated with Liquid Glass?
The Liquid Glass design is affecting elements like the tab bar, buttons, context menus, the chat bar at the bottom of the screen, and the navigation bar within chats.
Why is the full rollout of Liquid Glass taking some time?
WhatsApp is holding back a full rollout until all key interface elements, including a new voice note player, are compatible with Liquid Glass to ensure consistency across the app.