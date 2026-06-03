'Stranger Things' Star Joins 'Until Dawn 2' Cast: Check Out Release Date, Watch Trailer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Until Dawn sequel confirmed for PlayStation 5 in 2027.

Features Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery in new cast.

Anthology format shifts setting to a sinister tropical island.

Gameplay emphasizes choices, consequences, and interpersonal conflicts.

Until Dawn 2: A decade after Until Dawn turned every choice into a potential death sentence, Sony has confirmed a full-fledged sequel, bringing Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery into the franchise's next horror chapter. The long-awaited sequel is heading exclusively to PlayStation 5 in 2027. The announcement came during the June 2026 State of Play showcase, where a debut trailer offered the first glimpse of a new nightmare that shifts the series away from its snowy origins and into unfamiliar territory.

The sequel is also attracting attention for its cast, with Stranger Things' now-iconic bully, Billy Hargrove, joining the project alongside returning fan favourite Peter Stormare and acclaimed voice actor Neil Newbon.

A New Chapter, A New Setting

Unlike the original 2015 title, which was developed by Supermassive Games, the sequel is being handled by Firesprite Games. The new installment marks a significant shift for the franchise, which is now adopting an anthology-style format.

This approach allows the series to move beyond Blackwood Mountain and introduce an entirely different story. The action unfolds on an abandoned tropical island that initially appears idyllic but soon reveals a far more sinister side. Dense jungles and sunlit beaches replace the snow-covered cabins of the original game, creating a fresh backdrop for the franchise's signature brand of horror.

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Fake Ghost Hunters Meet Real Horror

The story centres on Dead True, a group of online paranormal investigators who have built a massive following through fabricated supernatural content. Their careers take a dramatic turn after securing a major television deal that sends them to the isolated island to film a professionally funded episode.

What begins as another opportunity for staged scares quickly spirals into a fight for survival. The crew discovers that the island harbours ancient secrets and malevolent forces that are far more dangerous than anything they have ever pretended to encounter.

The return of Dr Alan J. Hill suggests that, despite the anthology approach, the sequel remains connected to the wider Until Dawn universe.

Familiar Faces and New Talent

Stormare's return will likely please longtime fans, but Sony has also assembled a fresh lineup of performers. Montgomery's involvement is expected to draw attention from audiences familiar with his portrayal of Billy in the hit Netflix series.

Meanwhile, Newbon joins the cast after receiving widespread acclaim for his performance as Astarion in the award-winning video game Baldur's Gate 3.

One notable absence from the reveal trailer was Sam, a key character from the original game. Her omission has fuelled speculation among fans, particularly after teases linked to the 2024 remake.

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Choices, Consequences, Survival

Gameplay will continue to revolve around the franchise's famous Butterfly Effect system, where every decision can dramatically alter the story and determine who survives.

Firesprite is also expanding the formula by placing greater emphasis on interpersonal conflicts and workplace tensions. Relationships within the group will influence story progression, opening or closing off major narrative routes.

Players will reportedly face difficult moral choices, including whether to risk personal harm to rescue a trapped animal and how far they are willing to go in pursuit of viral fame. Decisions involving office politics, personal relationships and professional ambition are expected to play a major role in shaping the outcome.

With a fresh setting, a new cast led by Montgomery, and an expanded focus on character dynamics, Until Dawn 2 is shaping up to be one of Sony's biggest horror releases when it arrives on PlayStation 5 in 2027.

Before You Go News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021