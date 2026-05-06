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HomeTechnologyGadgetsWhy Millions Are Choosing The Regular iPhone 17 Over The Expensive Pro Max

Why Millions Are Choosing The Regular iPhone 17 Over The Expensive Pro Max

The standard iPhone 17 just claimed the top spot in global smartphone sales, pushing the Pro Max down a rank. Here's what made buyers switch.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 May 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 17 became the top-selling smartphone in Q1 2026.
  • Upgrades like 120Hz display and 256GB storage drove sales.
  • Samsung's A-series and other iPhones filled top 10 spots.

The base iPhone is back on top. Apple's iPhone 17 has claimed the title of the world's best-selling smartphone in the first quarter of 2026, overtaking the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which had held the top spot just a quarter before. The shift marks a notable change in consumer preference, with more buyers opting for the standard model over the premium one. 

The iPhone 17 captured around 6% of all global smartphone units sold in Q1 2026, while the Pro Max and Pro variants followed in second and third place, respectively. In Q4 2025, the Pro Max had led with 5% of global phone sales.

Why Did The iPhone 17 Outsell The Pro Max?

The report from Counterpoint Research's Global Handset Model Sales Tracker points to meaningful hardware upgrades Apple introduced to the base iPhone 17 in September last year. 

These include a 120Hz refresh rate display and a higher base storage of 256GB, up from 128GB on the iPhone 16. These additions brought the standard model closer to its Pro counterparts in terms of features, making it a more attractive option for a wider range of buyers.

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Senior Counterpoint analyst Harshit Rastogi noted, "iPhone 17 continues to outperform its predecessor owing to key upgrades like higher base storage, camera resolution, display refresh rate, bringing the smartphone closer to the Pro variants and providing overall value for a larger market."

He added, "The smartphone registered double-digit YoY growth in key markets like China, the US and 3x in South Korea for the quarter. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pro captured the following two spots, offering even more advanced capabilities across camera, battery and new colour, material and finish."

Which Other Phones Made It To The Global Top 10?

Five Samsung Galaxy A series models featured in the top 10 list: the Galaxy A07, A56, A36, A17 5G, and A17 4G. The report credits their strong performance to demand from emerging markets such as the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, as well as Samsung's commitment to six years of OS updates.

Apple's iPhone 16 held its ground at sixth place, while Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra narrowly missed the top 10, despite recording stronger early sales than its predecessor, driven by its privacy display and new AI features.

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Xiaomi's Redmi A5 rounded out the list at tenth place, with the report citing sustained demand since its launch across emerging markets.

Overall, the top 10 smartphones in Q1 2026 accounted for 25% of all global unit sales, which Counterpoint described as the highest Q1 concentration ever recorded.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the world's best-selling smartphone in Q1 2026?

The Apple iPhone 17 is the world's best-selling smartphone in the first quarter of 2026. It captured approximately 6% of all global smartphone units sold.

Why did the iPhone 17 outsell the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17's success is attributed to significant hardware upgrades like a 120Hz display and 256GB of base storage. These improvements made it more comparable to Pro models and offered better value.

Which Samsung phones were in the global top 10?

Five Samsung Galaxy A series models made the top 10: A07, A56, A36, A17 5G, and A17 4G. Their performance was boosted by emerging market demand and long OS update commitments.

What percentage of global sales did the top 10 smartphones account for in Q1 2026?

The top 10 smartphones represented 25% of all global unit sales in Q1 2026. This is the highest Q1 concentration ever recorded.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets IPhone 17 TECHNOLOGY
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