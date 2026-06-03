'Mamata Yes...': 64 TMC MLAs Back Mamata Banerjee But Refuse To Accept Abhishek As Leader

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Newly elected MLAs support Mamata Banerjee, reject Abhishek Banerjee.

Ritabrata Banerjee named Leader of Opposition, Akhruzzaman Chief Whip.

Reported internal dissent challenges Abhishek Banerjee's leadership role.

Potential party division could reshape West Bengal politics dynamics.

A significant political development appears to be unfolding within the Trinamool Congress, with reports suggesting that a large group of newly elected legislators has openly challenged the leadership role of Abhishek Banerjee while reaffirming its support for party supremo Mamata Banerjee. The development, if confirmed, could mark one of the most serious internal challenges faced by the party in recent years and may reshape the political dynamics within the organization.

New Opposition Leadership Announced

According to emerging reports, Ritabrata Banerjee has been chosen as the Leader of the Opposition, while Akhruzzaman has been appointed Chief Whip.

The appointments are being viewed as part of a broader realignment within the party's legislative wing following recent political developments. The move has fueled speculation that a distinct bloc is beginning to assert itself within the Trinamool Congress.

Political observers say the significance of these appointments lies not only in the positions themselves but also in the message they send regarding the balance of power within the party.

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MLAs Back Mamata Banerjee, Oppose Abhishek's Leadership

The most striking aspect of the reported development is the position taken by 64 victorious Trinamool MLAs.

The legislators are said to have collectively declared that they "Accept Mamata Banerjee as their Leader but DO NOT accept Abhishek Banerjee".

The statement, if officially endorsed, would represent a rare public expression of disagreement within a party long known for its centralized leadership structure.

While reaffirming loyalty to Mamata Banerjee, the group appears to be drawing a distinction between the party founder and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, who has emerged as one of the most influential leaders in the organization over the past several years.