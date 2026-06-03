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HomeNewsIndia'Mamata Yes...': 64 TMC MLAs Back Mamata Banerjee But Refuse To Accept Abhishek As Leader

'Mamata Yes...': 64 TMC MLAs Back Mamata Banerjee But Refuse To Accept Abhishek As Leader

A major rift appears to be emerging within Trinamool as 64 MLAs reportedly back Mamata Banerjee while rejecting Abhishek's leadership.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Newly elected MLAs support Mamata Banerjee, reject Abhishek Banerjee.
  • Ritabrata Banerjee named Leader of Opposition, Akhruzzaman Chief Whip.
  • Reported internal dissent challenges Abhishek Banerjee's leadership role.
  • Potential party division could reshape West Bengal politics dynamics.

A significant political development appears to be unfolding within the Trinamool Congress, with reports suggesting that a large group of newly elected legislators has openly challenged the leadership role of Abhishek Banerjee while reaffirming its support for party supremo Mamata Banerjee. The development, if confirmed, could mark one of the most serious internal challenges faced by the party in recent years and may reshape the political dynamics within the organization.

New Opposition Leadership Announced

According to emerging reports, Ritabrata Banerjee has been chosen as the Leader of the Opposition, while Akhruzzaman has been appointed Chief Whip.

The appointments are being viewed as part of a broader realignment within the party's legislative wing following recent political developments. The move has fueled speculation that a distinct bloc is beginning to assert itself within the Trinamool Congress.

Political observers say the significance of these appointments lies not only in the positions themselves but also in the message they send regarding the balance of power within the party.

ALSO READ: PM Expresses Grief Over Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid

MLAs Back Mamata Banerjee, Oppose Abhishek's Leadership

The most striking aspect of the reported development is the position taken by 64 victorious Trinamool MLAs.

The legislators are said to have collectively declared that they "Accept Mamata Banerjee as their Leader but DO NOT accept Abhishek Banerjee".

The statement, if officially endorsed, would represent a rare public expression of disagreement within a party long known for its centralized leadership structure.

While reaffirming loyalty to Mamata Banerjee, the group appears to be drawing a distinction between the party founder and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, who has emerged as one of the most influential leaders in the organization over the past several years.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Delhi Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire Claims 21 Lives, PM Announces Compensation

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee West Bengal Politics Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee .TMC
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