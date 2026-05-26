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HomePhoto GalleryAutoFerrari's New EV, Luce, Was Shaped By The Same Mind That Designed Your iPhone

Ferrari's New EV, Luce, Was Shaped By The Same Mind That Designed Your iPhone

Ferrari's first electric car wasn't designed alone; the man behind the iPhone had a hand in it, and the Luce looks every bit as revolutionary as you'd expect.

By : Annie Sharma  | Updated at : 26 May 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Ferrari's first electric car wasn't designed alone; the man behind the iPhone had a hand in it, and the Luce looks every bit as revolutionary as you'd expect.

Jony Ive once changed how the world looks at phones.

1/7
Former Jony Ive helped design Ferrari’s first electric vehicle, the Luce, alongside Marc Newson’s LoveForm collective, giving the EV a futuristic and minimalist look.
Former Jony Ive helped design Ferrari’s first electric vehicle, the Luce, alongside Marc Newson’s LoveForm collective, giving the EV a futuristic and minimalist look.
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The Ferrari Luce breaks tradition with a smooth, Apple-inspired design language, featuring hidden rear taillights, retractable handles, and a cleaner body style unlike classic Ferraris.
The Ferrari Luce breaks tradition with a smooth, Apple-inspired design language, featuring hidden rear taillights, retractable handles, and a cleaner body style unlike classic Ferraris.
Published at : 26 May 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
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Ferrari Trending Auto TECHNOLOGY Ferrari Luce

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