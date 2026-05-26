Explorer
Ferrari's New EV, Luce, Was Shaped By The Same Mind That Designed Your iPhone
Ferrari's first electric car wasn't designed alone; the man behind the iPhone had a hand in it, and the Luce looks every bit as revolutionary as you'd expect.
Jony Ive once changed how the world looks at phones.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :Ferrari Trending Auto TECHNOLOGY Ferrari Luce
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Ranjit Kumar
Opinion