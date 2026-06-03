'India Has More AI Startups Than the US, But We Can't Copy the West': Rajan Anandan at ABP's India@2047 Conclave

India's journey to becoming a developed nation will be driven by artificial intelligence. But the country must build and own that technology itself, not remain a consumer of what others create.

The argument is coming from someone who has spent decades shaping India's technology story. Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV and Surge, and former head of Google India and Southeast Asia, brought that message to ABP Network's India @ 2047 Conclave in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Speaking at the session titled 'AI for India: The Future is Frugal and Local', he said, "We are just three years into generative AI. We are very early. And I am extremely bullish about what India is going to achieve. India today has more consumer AI startups than the United States. The fastest-growing AI education company in the world is Indian. But we cannot copy the current model of expenditure on AI."