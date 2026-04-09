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HomeTechnologyiPhone 15 Pro Is Now Selling At Half Its Launch Price: Get Rs 59,000 Off

iPhone 15 Pro Is Now Selling At Half Its Launch Price: Get Rs 59,000 Off

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro has quietly become one of the most affordable pro iPhones in India. Here's how low the price has actually gone on JioMart.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 15 Pro Discount: Apple's iPhone 15 Pro, which launched in 2023, is in the news again, this time for its price. The iPhone 15 Pro, which was originally priced at Rs 1,09,900, is now available at nearly half its original price on JioMart. 

The phone, which brought a titanium build, a 3nm chip, and a shift to USB-C when it launched, still holds up well for most users today. Here is a closer look at the discount on offer and what the phone brings to the table.

How Much Discount Is The iPhone 15 Pro Getting On JioMart?

The iPhone 15 Pro is now listed on JioMart at Rs 60,900, down from its original MRP of Rs 1,09,900, which is a straight cut of Rs 49,000. That alone brings the phone to nearly half its launch price. 

Buyers who make the purchase using an ICICI Bank credit card can get an additional Rs 10,000 off on top of that. This takes the total discount to Rs 59,000 and brings the final price down to Rs 50,900, making it one of the steeper price drops the iPhone 15 Pro has seen since it first went on sale in India.

What Are The Specs Of The iPhone 15 Pro?

The iPhone 15 Pro features a Grade 5 titanium frame, which keeps it light without compromising on build quality. The display is a 6.1-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, offering a sharp and fluid experience.

It is powered by the A17 Pro chipset, built on a 3nm process and the first in the industry to support hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, along with a LiDAR scanner.

Connectivity gets a solid upgrade with USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, supporting speeds of up to 10Gbps, and Wi-Fi 6E support. The phone carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is backed by a 3,274 mAh battery with MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging support.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current discounted price of the iPhone 15 Pro on JioMart?

The iPhone 15 Pro is available on JioMart for Rs 60,900, significantly reduced from its original MRP of Rs 1,09,900.

Is there an additional discount for using an ICICI Bank credit card?

Yes, using an ICICI Bank credit card can provide an extra Rs 10,000 off, bringing the final price down to Rs 50,900.

What are the key features of the iPhone 15 Pro's display and processor?

It boasts a 6.1-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate and is powered by the 3nm A17 Pro chipset.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
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