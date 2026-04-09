iPhone 16 Pro Price Dropped From Rs 1L To Rs 50,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

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iPhone 16 Pro Price In India: The iPhone 16 Pro, which launched at Rs 1,09,900, is now selling at a significantly reduced effective price on select online platforms in India. A combination of bank discounts and exchange offers has brought the cost down by a wide margin. For buyers who had been holding off due to the original price tag, the current deals make the device considerably more affordable.

This has put the iPhone 16 Pro back in consideration for those looking to upgrade to a premium smartphone without spending the full launch price.

What’s iPhone 16 Pro Price In India?

The reduced price is the result of multiple offers being stacked together. On Amazon, buyers can get an instant bank discount of around Rs 4,000 when paying with an eligible credit or debit card, which is applied directly at checkout.

Beyond that, there is an exchange offer that varies depending on the model and condition of the device being traded in. The exchange value can go up to approximately Rs 68,000. When both offers are combined, the final payable amount can drop below Rs 60,000, and in some cases, come closer to Rs 50,000.

It is important to note that these offers are available on online platforms. Buyers checking offline stores may not find the same combination of discounts, so comparing all options before purchasing is advisable.

What Do You Get With The iPhone 16 Pro?

Despite being months old, the iPhone 16 Pro still holds up as a flagship device. It comes with a 6.3-inch ProMotion display, suitable for smooth scrolling and gaming, and is powered by the A18 Pro chip, which handles multitasking, heavy usage, and on-device AI features without any lag.

The camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP 5x telephoto camera. Video recording goes up to 4K at 120fps for detailed slow-motion footage. The device also offers solid battery life, a premium build, and long-term software support.