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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 17 Pro Price Just Dropped By Rs 53,000: Here Is How To Claim It

iPhone 17 Pro Price Just Dropped By Rs 53,000: Here Is How To Claim It

The iPhone 17 Pro comes with Apple's A19 Pro chip and a 48MP camera system. Right now, it also comes with a deal that makes it considerably more affordable than its retail price.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 03:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The iPhone 17 Pro, which carries a retail price of Rs 1,34,900, is currently available at a lower cost on Vijay Sales. The platform is offering the device at a reduced listing price, and buyers can bring the cost down further through a bank discount and a trade-in offer. 

For those who have been holding off on upgrading, the deal combines three separate benefits that, when added together, result in a fairly significant saving.

How Much Can You Save On iPhone 17 Pro?

Vijay Sales has the iPhone 17 Pro listed at Rs 1,32,490, which is already below the standard retail price. Buyers who pay using an HSBC Bank Credit Card can also avail a flat Rs 6,000 instant discount on top of that. 

The most substantial saving, however, comes from the exchange offer. Those trading in an iPhone 15 can get up to Rs 45,180 off. 

If all three benefits are applied together, the total discount works out to Rs 53,590, bringing the effective price down considerably from the original Rs 1,34,900.

What Does The iPhone 17 Pro Actually Offer?

The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch display and is built around a single-piece aluminium frame. It is powered by Apple's A19 Pro chip, which uses 3-nanometre technology and is designed to handle demanding tasks smoothly. 

The phone also comes with a 48MP triple Pro Fusion rear camera system and an 18MP front camera, making it a capable option for those who use their phone for photography regularly.

The deal is particularly relevant for iPhone 15 users, as the exchange value for that model is the highest among the trade-in options. 

When combined with the bank discount and the reduced listing price, the overall savings make the upgrade more within reach compared to buying at full price.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the retail price of the iPhone 17 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro has a retail price of Rs 1,34,900.

How can I get the iPhone 17 Pro at a lower price on Vijay Sales?

You can get a reduced listing price, an HSBC Bank Credit Card discount, and a trade-in offer to lower the cost.

What is the total potential saving on the iPhone 17 Pro with all offers?

With all three benefits applied, you can save up to Rs 53,590, bringing the effective price down significantly.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 03:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
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