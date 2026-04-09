iPhone 17 Pro Price Just Dropped By Rs 53,000: Here Is How To Claim It

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The iPhone 17 Pro, which carries a retail price of Rs 1,34,900, is currently available at a lower cost on Vijay Sales. The platform is offering the device at a reduced listing price, and buyers can bring the cost down further through a bank discount and a trade-in offer.

For those who have been holding off on upgrading, the deal combines three separate benefits that, when added together, result in a fairly significant saving.

How Much Can You Save On iPhone 17 Pro?

Vijay Sales has the iPhone 17 Pro listed at Rs 1,32,490, which is already below the standard retail price. Buyers who pay using an HSBC Bank Credit Card can also avail a flat Rs 6,000 instant discount on top of that.

The most substantial saving, however, comes from the exchange offer. Those trading in an iPhone 15 can get up to Rs 45,180 off.

If all three benefits are applied together, the total discount works out to Rs 53,590, bringing the effective price down considerably from the original Rs 1,34,900.

What Does The iPhone 17 Pro Actually Offer?

The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch display and is built around a single-piece aluminium frame. It is powered by Apple's A19 Pro chip, which uses 3-nanometre technology and is designed to handle demanding tasks smoothly.

The phone also comes with a 48MP triple Pro Fusion rear camera system and an 18MP front camera, making it a capable option for those who use their phone for photography regularly.

The deal is particularly relevant for iPhone 15 users, as the exchange value for that model is the highest among the trade-in options.

When combined with the bank discount and the reduced listing price, the overall savings make the upgrade more within reach compared to buying at full price.