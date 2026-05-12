Did You Get The iOS 26.5 Update? Here Is What Has Actually Changed On Your iPhone

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iOS 26.5 introduces end-to-end RCS encryption for secure texting.

Apple Maps gains 'Suggested Places' for local recommendations.

App Store offers annual subscriptions billed monthly for users.

iOS 26.5 Update: Apple has officially released iOS 26.5 to all users after roughly a month of beta testing. The update does not include the much-anticipated new Siri with Gemini support, which is now expected to be announced at WWDC 2026, but it still brings a solid set of changes. From end-to-end RCS encryption to new App Store subscription options, iOS 26.5 continues to build on what Apple has called one of the most significant evolutions to its mobile software since iOS 7, released nearly 13 years ago.

The update also brings region-specific changes for users in the European Union and Brazil, reflecting growing regulatory pressure on the company.

What Are The Biggest Features Coming With iOS 26.5?

One of the most notable additions in this update is end-to-end RCS encryption. Apple began testing this feature in late February, at which point the company confirmed it would not make it into iOS 26.4.

Now live, the feature makes text conversations between iPhone and Android users more secure. After updating, conversations with Android users on compatible carriers will be labelled as encrypted, meaning messages cannot be read while in transit between devices.

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Apple's relationship with RCS has been a long and complicated one. Former CEO Tim Cook, during the 2022 Code Conference, once suggested that a person should buy their mother an iPhone rather than wait for better cross-platform texting.

Things have shifted considerably since then. In 2023, Apple announced RCS support, which arrived with iOS 18 and brought improvements like photo, video, and reaction support between iOS and Android devices.

How Is Apple Changing Maps, App Store, & Other Features?

Apple Maps is also getting an update with a feature called Suggested Places, which offers recommendations based on nearby activity and a user's recent searches. The update to Apple Maps comes alongside Apple's announcement in March that the app would begin showing ads.

On the App Store side, developers will now be able to offer annual subscriptions billed monthly. For example, if a yearly plan costs $100, users can pay that amount across 12 monthly instalments while still committing to the full year. Users should note that cancelling early may still result in paying off the remaining balance.

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Other features in iOS 26.5 include easier pairing for Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse via USB-C, new Pride Collection wallpapers with customizable colours, and expanded Android-to-iPhone data transfer options, including the ability to move message attachments from a specific time range, such as the last 30 days, one year, or all attachments.

For EU users, Apple is expanding third-party smartwatch support, including notification access and AirPods-style pairing, as part of its ongoing compliance with the Digital Markets Act. In Brazil, code found in the iOS 26.5 release candidate suggests Apple is preparing to allow third-party app marketplaces, following a ruling by a local regulatory body.

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