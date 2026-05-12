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HomeTechnologyGiving Wrong Number To Dodge Traffic Challan In Delhi? Here Is How An OTP Will Now Stop You

Giving Wrong Number To Dodge Traffic Challan In Delhi? Here Is How An OTP Will Now Stop You

Delhi Traffic Police now verify your mobile number with an OTP before issuing a challan. Giving a fake number on the spot? That trick no longer works.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 May 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Traffic Police now uses OTP to verify mobile numbers.
  • This prevents offenders from giving fake numbers for challans.
  • OTP verification ensures fines reach correct individuals directly.

Giving a wrong mobile number to dodge a traffic challan in Delhi may no longer work. The Delhi Traffic Police have introduced an OTP-based verification system for on-the-spot challans, aimed at ensuring that fines actually reach the right person. 

The move comes after junk mobile numbers in the challan database became a growing problem for the department, not just causing enforcement gaps but also triggering unnecessary anxiety among people who received challans meant for someone else entirely.

How The OTP-Based Challan System Works

The new process targets a very specific loophole. When traffic personnel stop a driver for violations like red-light jumping or speeding, they typically ask for a driver's licence. The problem is that many people have not linked their licences to their current mobile number. Some offenders take advantage of this by deliberately providing a wrong number, ensuring they never receive challan notifications.

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Under the updated system, the traffic officer will ask for the driver's current mobile number and immediately verify it through an OTP sent on the spot. As a senior officer explained, "If the person gives the wrong number, the OTP will not be received."

Once verified, the challan is issued, and the confirmed number is also updated on the government's VAHAN portal, making the record more accurate for future use.

What Changes And What Stays the Same

The Delhi Traffic Police handles more than 30 lakh vehicles daily with a force of around 7,000 personnel, 80 per cent of whom are deployed on the field. The department receives roughly 60,000 challan-related updates every day, while traffic personnel issue nearly 20,000 challans daily.

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However, this OTP system applies only to on-the-spot challans. As an officer noted: "Challans issued through ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technology will continue to be sent to the mobile number linked with the vehicle's registration number."

ANPR uses optical character recognition to read number plates from camera footage, enabling automated enforcement for offences including speeding, red-light jumping, and not wearing a helmet, around the clock.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How does the new OTP-based system help with traffic challans in Delhi?

The OTP-based system ensures that traffic challans are issued to the correct person by verifying the mobile number on the spot. This prevents offenders from dodging fines by providing wrong numbers.

What problem does the OTP-based challan system address?

It addresses the issue of offenders providing incorrect mobile numbers to avoid receiving traffic challan notifications. This loophole often led to enforcement gaps and misplaced fines.

How is the OTP-based challan verification performed?

When a driver is stopped for a violation, the traffic officer will ask for their current mobile number and send an OTP to verify it. If the number is incorrect, the OTP will not be received.

Does the OTP system apply to all types of challans in Delhi?

No, the OTP system is only for on-the-spot challans issued by traffic personnel. Challans generated through ANPR technology will still be sent to the mobile number linked to the vehicle's registration.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
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