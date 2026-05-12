WhatsApp Big Update! Group Admins Can Now Welcome New Members Automatically

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp beta reveals greeting message feature for group admins.

New members will see admin-set welcome text automatically.

Feature aims to quickly inform newcomers about group purpose.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let group admins set up a greeting message for new members. When someone joins a group, they will automatically see this short welcome text, giving them an idea of what the chat is about before they start scrolling through messages. The feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.26.19.2, available on the Google Play Store.

It is still under development and has not been rolled out to users yet, but its purpose is clear: making it easier for newcomers to settle into a group chat from the moment they join.

How Will The WhatsApp Greeting Message Feature Work For Admins?

As per WABetaInfo, the greeting message option will appear in the group permissions section, where admins already manage settings like who can send messages or edit group info. From there, admins can write and enable a short welcome text that shows up automatically whenever someone new joins. The feature will not be turned on by default, so groups will only show a greeting if an admin manually sets one up.

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For groups with multiple admins, there will be one shared greeting message rather than separate ones from each admin. This keeps the welcome consistent for every new member, no matter when they join. A greeting could be as simple as inviting new members to introduce themselves so the rest of the group can get to know them.

Why WhatsApp Is Focusing On The New Member Experience

This is not the first step WhatsApp has taken to improve how new members join group chats. Back in February, the platform introduced a feature letting users share between 25 and 100 recent messages from the past 14 days with newcomers, all protected by end-to-end encryption.

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Group descriptions have also long served as a way for admins to explain a group's purpose, though these often go unread since most users jump straight to the latest messages.

The greeting message feature addresses that gap more directly by putting the welcome front and centre the moment someone enters a group. WhatsApp is still refining how this works, and it is expected to roll out gradually once testing is complete.