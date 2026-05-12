7 Reasons Why The iPhone 18 Pro Is Worth Every Rupee You Save

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro features smaller Dynamic Island, enhanced display technology.

New A20 chip and in-house C2 modem promise performance boosts.

Upgraded three-layer camera sensor and variable aperture enhance photography.

iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: Apple's next big smartphone launch is roughly four months away, and the iPhone 18 Pro is already generating serious buzz. While the overall design is not expected to change dramatically, a closer look at what is reportedly coming reveals some genuinely compelling upgrades. From a smarter display to a first-of-its-kind camera feature, here is why holding off on an upgrade right now could be worth it.

Apple is also planning a two-phase release this year, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max set for September 2026, and the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e following in spring 2027.

7 Reasons To Wait For The iPhone 18 Pro

The Dynamic Island Is Getting Smaller

Reports are divided on whether under-display Face ID will arrive this year, but there is broad agreement that the Dynamic Island will shrink. Display analyst Ross Young and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman both suggest a smaller Dynamic Island rather than a full removal. Weibo leaker "Ice Universe" has claimed the cutout will be roughly 35% narrower than on the iPhone 17 Pro, dropping from around 20.7mm to approximately 13.5mm in width.

A More Efficient Display With LTPO+

The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to use LTPO+ display technology, an upgrade over the LTPO panels in the current iPhone 17 series. LTPO+ allows finer control over OLED light emission, meaning the display can better adjust brightness based on surrounding light conditions. Samsung Display and LG Display are reportedly supplying the panels.

The A20 Chip Built On A 2nm Process

Apple's A20 chip, built on TSMC's 2nm process, is expected to bring around 15% faster speeds and roughly 30% better efficiency compared to the A19 in the iPhone 17 lineup.

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The chip will also use TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module technology, integrating RAM directly onto the same wafer as the processor, which could improve both performance and power efficiency.

Apple's In-House C2 Modem

Supply chain analyst Jeff Pu says the iPhone 18 Pro will include Apple's C2 modem, the successor to the C1 and C1X chips. The C2 is expected to support mmWave 5G in the United States, something neither of the previous in-house modems offered, along with faster speeds and better power efficiency.

A New Three-Layer Camera Sensor

Sony has long been Apple's sole image sensor supplier, but Samsung is reportedly developing a three-layer stacked sensor, known as PD-TR-Logic, for the iPhone 18. The design integrates three layers of circuitry and is said to improve camera responsiveness, reduce noise, and increase dynamic range.

Variable Aperture On The Main Camera

This could be the most significant camera upgrade in years. Multiple sources, including industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggest the iPhone 18 Pro will feature a variable aperture on its 48-megapixel Fusion camera. Unlike the fixed f/1.78 aperture on the iPhone 15, 16, and 17 Pro models, a variable aperture physically adjusts the lens opening, giving users more control over depth of field and low-light performance, similar to a DSLR.

A Bigger Battery On The Pro Max

Weibo leaker "Digital Chat Station" has claimed the iPhone 18 Pro Max will carry a battery between 5,100 and 5,200 mAh, up from the 5,088 mAh unit in the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which Apple rates at up to 39 hours of battery life. The Pro Max is also rumoured to be slightly thicker and heavier, coming in at around 243 grams, likely to accommodate the larger cell.

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All in all, the iPhone 18 Pro is not that far away from launch. Just sit back and wait until September, when Apple usually releases its iPhone series.