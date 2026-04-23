IPL 2026 MI vs CSK Toss Update And Confirmed Playing 11

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MI and CSK clash in crucial IPL 2026 match.

MS Dhoni nears full fitness, team selection awaits.

Both teams face injury concerns, probable lineups shared.

Toss expected to favor bowling due to dew.

MI vs CSK Live: The cricket world is focused on the Wankhede Stadium as the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare for their monumental Match 33 encounter. In a crucial update, Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya has won the MI vs CSK toss and decided to bowl first, looking to exploit the evening dew later in the game.

Both franchises are desperately seeking a victory to revive their IPL 2026 campaigns. Mumbai currently sits at seventh in the rankings, just one spot ahead of Chennai. This match is viewed as a critical survival battle for both five-time champions as the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs intensifies during this mid-season phase.

MI vs CSK Toss Result: Hardik Opts to Field

Following the toss result, Hardik Pandya confirmed that Mumbai will chase, citing the red-soil nature of the Wankhede pitch and the likelihood of dew. Chasing has historically been the preferred strategy at this venue to counter the high humidity and fast outfield. Ruturaj Gaikwad mentioned he would have preferred to bowl as well but is confident in his batting unit to set a competitive target in the first innings.

MS Dhoni Injury Update: The Wait for Thala Continues

The primary question for millions of fans involves the MS Dhoni injury update. Despite participating in intense wicketkeeping and batting drills at the Wankhede earlier this week, the veteran keeper has not been included in the starting eleven for this clash.

Reports suggest that while he is nearing match fitness, the medical team has opted for a cautious approach. If he does not feature as an Impact Player tonight, his return is highly anticipated for Chennai's next home game at Chepauk.

MI vs CSK Final Playing 11: Rohit Sharma Returns

Both teams have finalised their lineups after dealing with significant injury concerns. The major news for the hosts is the return of Rohit Sharma, who missed the previous matches due to a hamstring strain.

Mumbai Indians (Final XI): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, AM Ghazanfar.

Chennai Super Kings (Final XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Chahar.