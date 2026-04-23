MS Dhoni Playing With 'Champak' Ahead Of MI vs CSK Clash As Fans Await Return - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni trains intensely, nearing return for CSK vs MI.

Dhoni interacts with AI robot dog during practice session.

Ashwin confident Dhoni will play, impact game significantly.

CSK needs Dhoni's finishing prowess to improve standings.

IPL 2026, MI vs CSK Live: The anticipation for the "El Clasico" of cricket has reached a fever pitch as MS Dhoni appears set for a dramatic return. Ahead of the high-stakes encounter between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), the legendary wicketkeeper was seen in high spirits at the Wankhede Stadium.

Beyond the intense drills, Dhoni showcased his lighter side by interacting with an AI-powered robotic dog named "Champak". The veteran cricketer, a well-known animal lover, spent several moments trying to get the robot to mimic his gestures during a break in his practice schedule.

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Intense Training Signals Match Readiness

While the robotic encounter charmed onlookers, Dhoni’s workload in the nets suggested a serious comeback attempt. On Tuesday, he completed his first full wicketkeeping session of IPL 2026. This was followed by an extensive batting stint where he faced both fast bowlers and throwdown specialists.

Dhoni has missed Chennai's opening six fixtures while recovering from a stubborn calf strain. However, his return to the nets on Wednesday for nearly an hour indicates that the 44-year-old is nearing peak fitness just in time for the tournament's biggest rivalry.

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Ashwin Backs Dhoni to Impact MI Game

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has added weight to the comeback rumours via his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat. Ashwin expressed total confidence that Dhoni is ready to feature against Mumbai, either as a primary wicketkeeper or a specialised Impact Player.

"I have never seen MS Dhoni keeping the wickets in the nets. This means he will be keeping in place of Sanju Samson. Or he might be used as an Impact player," Ashwin noted. He emphasised that Dhoni’s finishing ability is vital after CSK failed to close out their recent match against Hyderabad.

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The Finishing Touch for Chennai

CSK currently sit at eighth in the IPL 2026 points table and desperately need the composure Dhoni provides. Ashwin highlighted that in tight situations requiring 15 runs off the final over, Dhoni remains the premier asset for hitting sixes under immense pressure.

As the medical team and Dhoni prepare to take the final call on Thursday, the sight of "Thala" training at the Wankhede has galvanised the Yellow Army. Whether he is playing with robots or clearing the ropes, his presence remains the primary talking point of the season.