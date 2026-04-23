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HomeSportsIPLMS Dhoni Playing With 'Champak' Ahead Of MI vs CSK Clash As Fans Await Return - WATCH

MS Dhoni Playing With 'Champak' Ahead Of MI vs CSK Clash As Fans Await Return - WATCH

IPL 2026, MI vs CSK Live: MS Dhoni was spotted playing with a robotic dog at Wankhede Stadium. Read about his intense training session and Ashwin's prediction for the MI vs CSK clash.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MS Dhoni trains intensely, nearing return for CSK vs MI.
  • Dhoni interacts with AI robot dog during practice session.
  • Ashwin confident Dhoni will play, impact game significantly.
  • CSK needs Dhoni's finishing prowess to improve standings.

IPL 2026, MI vs CSK Live: The anticipation for the "El Clasico" of cricket has reached a fever pitch as MS Dhoni appears set for a dramatic return. Ahead of the high-stakes encounter between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), the legendary wicketkeeper was seen in high spirits at the Wankhede Stadium.

Beyond the intense drills, Dhoni showcased his lighter side by interacting with an AI-powered robotic dog named "Champak". The veteran cricketer, a well-known animal lover, spent several moments trying to get the robot to mimic his gestures during a break in his practice schedule.

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Intense Training Signals Match Readiness

While the robotic encounter charmed onlookers, Dhoni’s workload in the nets suggested a serious comeback attempt. On Tuesday, he completed his first full wicketkeeping session of IPL 2026. This was followed by an extensive batting stint where he faced both fast bowlers and throwdown specialists.

Dhoni has missed Chennai's opening six fixtures while recovering from a stubborn calf strain. However, his return to the nets on Wednesday for nearly an hour indicates that the 44-year-old is nearing peak fitness just in time for the tournament's biggest rivalry.

Also Read: Cricket Legend Or A Dog? Adam Gilchrist’s Post On ‘Ricky Ponting’ Goes Viral - Check Post

Ashwin Backs Dhoni to Impact MI Game

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has added weight to the comeback rumours via his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat. Ashwin expressed total confidence that Dhoni is ready to feature against Mumbai, either as a primary wicketkeeper or a specialised Impact Player.

"I have never seen MS Dhoni keeping the wickets in the nets. This means he will be keeping in place of Sanju Samson. Or he might be used as an Impact player," Ashwin noted. He emphasised that Dhoni’s finishing ability is vital after CSK failed to close out their recent match against Hyderabad.

Also Read: WATCH: Violent Fight Erupts In Stands In IPL 2026 During Lucknow's Defeat

The Finishing Touch for Chennai

CSK currently sit at eighth in the IPL 2026 points table and desperately need the composure Dhoni provides. Ashwin highlighted that in tight situations requiring 15 runs off the final over, Dhoni remains the premier asset for hitting sixes under immense pressure.

As the medical team and Dhoni prepare to take the final call on Thursday, the sight of "Thala" training at the Wankhede has galvanised the Yellow Army. Whether he is playing with robots or clearing the ropes, his presence remains the primary talking point of the season.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Is MS Dhoni returning for the MI vs CSK match?

MS Dhoni was seen training intensely at the Wankhede Stadium, suggesting a comeback. He completed his first full wicketkeeping session and had an extensive batting stint.

What was MS Dhoni doing during his practice break?

During a break from his practice schedule, MS Dhoni interacted with an AI-powered robotic dog named 'Champak', trying to get it to mimic his gestures.

Why has MS Dhoni missed previous matches?

Dhoni has missed Chennai's opening six fixtures of IPL 2026 while recovering from a calf strain.

What is Ravichandran Ashwin's opinion on Dhoni's return?

Ravichandran Ashwin believes Dhoni is ready to play against Mumbai, either as a wicketkeeper or an Impact Player, highlighting his crucial finishing ability.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
MS Dhoni MI Vs CSK Live IPL 2026 MI VS CSK
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