Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsRajya Sabha Poll Row Intensifies As Congress Vows Legal Fight, Alleges 'Seat Theft'

Rajya Sabha Poll Row Intensifies As Congress Vows Legal Fight, Alleges 'Seat Theft'

A political row erupted after Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination was rejected, with Congress alleging 'seat theft' and bias.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 09:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress challenges rejection, stating no criminal case existed against her.

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP after her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh was rejected, alleging an attempt to "muzzle democracy" and undermine constitutional processes. Claiming the move reflected a broader pattern of political interference, Natarajan said what had earlier been "vote theft" had now turned into "seat theft". She asserted that the decision was not merely about one candidature but pointed to a "serious situation" in the country. The Congress leader also indicated that the party would challenge the rejection through legal means.

'Seat Theft' Charge

Responding to the rejection of her nomination papers, Natarajan alleged that the controversy began when the BJP fielded a third candidate despite the numbers not being in its favour. She claimed the ruling party resorted to tactics aimed at suppressing democratic institutions and constitutional norms.

According to Natarajan, Congress believed it had presented a united front in the Rajya Sabha contest. However, she alleged that objections raised through a legal notice were used to challenge her candidature. She further claimed that arguments put forward by Congress lawyers were not adequately heard before the decision was taken.

Also Read: Congress Rajya Sabha Candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's Nomination Rejected

Nomination Row

The setback came after the Returning Officer rejected Natarajan's nomination following objections raised by the BJP. The ruling party alleged that she had concealed information related to a criminal matter in her nomination papers.

Congress strongly contested the allegation. Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha said misinformation was being circulated regarding Natarajan's candidature. He clarified that no criminal case or FIR had been registered against her.

Tankha explained that only a notice had been issued seeking an explanation on why compensation proceedings amounting to Rs 10 crore should not be initiated against Natarajan and others. He added that a response had already been submitted on her behalf and maintained that there was no legal requirement that warranted rejection of the nomination.

The rejection has significantly altered the electoral equation ahead of the June 18 Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh, leaving the Congress without a candidate in the contest and setting the stage for a legal and political battle over the decision.

Also Read: TMC In Crisis: Mamata Banerjee Seeks Sonia Gandhi’s Support In Delhi - What Was Discussed?

Before You Go

Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough: Final Blast Connects Kashmir Valley and Ladakh

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Jun 2026 09:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajya Sabha Elections CONGRESS Meenakshi Natarajan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Rajya Sabha Poll Row Intensifies As Congress Vows Legal Fight, Alleges 'Seat Theft'
Rajya Sabha Poll Row Intensifies As Congress Vows Legal Fight, Alleges 'Seat Theft'
Cities
Planning To Buy A DDA Flat? Karkardooma Housing Scheme Deadline Extended
Planning To Buy A DDA Flat? Karkardooma Housing Scheme Deadline Extended
World
Asim Munir Sends 'Butcher Of Lahore' To PoK; 11 Dead, 15 Injured In Clashes
Asim Munir Sends 'Butcher Of Lahore' To PoK; 11 Dead, 15 Injured In Clashes
India
Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough Paves Way For All-Weather Access To Ladakh From Kashmir
Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough Paves Way For All-Weather Access To Ladakh From Kashmir
Advertisement

Videos

Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough: Final Blast Connects Kashmir Valley and Ladakh
Breaking: BJP Challenges Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha Nomination, Alleges Disclosure Lapses
Breaking: India Raises Human Rights Concerns in PoK, Flags Reports of Police Excesses
Breaking: CID Team Reaches Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat Office, Political Heat Intensifies in West Bengal
Breaking: SP Leader Sparks Row, Claims Suryakumar Yadav Lost T20 Captaincy Due to His Caste
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget