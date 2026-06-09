Rajya Sabha Poll Row Intensifies As Congress Vows Legal Fight, Alleges 'Seat Theft'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress challenges rejection, stating no criminal case existed against her.

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP after her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh was rejected, alleging an attempt to "muzzle democracy" and undermine constitutional processes. Claiming the move reflected a broader pattern of political interference, Natarajan said what had earlier been "vote theft" had now turned into "seat theft". She asserted that the decision was not merely about one candidature but pointed to a "serious situation" in the country. The Congress leader also indicated that the party would challenge the rejection through legal means.

'Seat Theft' Charge

Responding to the rejection of her nomination papers, Natarajan alleged that the controversy began when the BJP fielded a third candidate despite the numbers not being in its favour. She claimed the ruling party resorted to tactics aimed at suppressing democratic institutions and constitutional norms.

VIDEO | Rajya Sabha Polls: As her nomination was cancelled in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan says, "When the number of members was not adequate, and the BJP fielded third candidate, it all started from there, and we started to understand that they are doing… pic.twitter.com/cmhViTdb76 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2026

According to Natarajan, Congress believed it had presented a united front in the Rajya Sabha contest. However, she alleged that objections raised through a legal notice were used to challenge her candidature. She further claimed that arguments put forward by Congress lawyers were not adequately heard before the decision was taken.

Also Read: Congress Rajya Sabha Candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's Nomination Rejected

Nomination Row

The setback came after the Returning Officer rejected Natarajan's nomination following objections raised by the BJP. The ruling party alleged that she had concealed information related to a criminal matter in her nomination papers.

Congress strongly contested the allegation. Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha said misinformation was being circulated regarding Natarajan's candidature. He clarified that no criminal case or FIR had been registered against her.

Tankha explained that only a notice had been issued seeking an explanation on why compensation proceedings amounting to Rs 10 crore should not be initiated against Natarajan and others. He added that a response had already been submitted on her behalf and maintained that there was no legal requirement that warranted rejection of the nomination.

The rejection has significantly altered the electoral equation ahead of the June 18 Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh, leaving the Congress without a candidate in the contest and setting the stage for a legal and political battle over the decision.

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