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HomeNewsIndiaZojila Tunnel Breakthrough Paves Way For All-Weather Access To Ladakh From Kashmir

Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough Paves Way For All-Weather Access To Ladakh From Kashmir

Zojila Tunnel achieved a key breakthrough, bringing year-round Kashmir-Ladakh connectivity closer and cutting travel time to 15 minutes.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 08:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Zojila Tunnel achieved breakthrough, connecting Kashmir with Ladakh.
  • Tunnel operation will slash travel time to fifteen minutes.
  • Project, 85% complete, expected to open by 2028.

The Rs 6,800-crore Zojila Tunnel project achieved a major milestone on Tuesday as the final 2.5 metres of rock were blasted through, connecting both ends of the 13-km tunnel that will link Kashmir with Ladakh throughout the year. The breakthrough, carried out by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, marks a significant step towards ending Ladakh's seasonal isolation caused by heavy snowfall at the Zojila Pass. Once operational, the tunnel is expected to slash travel time between the two regions from up to 90 minutes to just 15 minutes while boosting tourism, trade and strategic connectivity.

Breakthrough Milestone

Constructed at an altitude of 11,578 feet, the tunnel is among the world's highest and Asia's longest tunnel projects. Officials said the breakthrough was achieved six months ahead of schedule, with nearly 85 per cent of the overall work now complete. Civil works are expected to continue for another seven to eight months before electrical installations begin, with the tunnel likely to open to the public in 2028.

Built using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), the project stretches 31 km, including approach roads and bridges between Sonmarg and Minimarg. The tunnel will provide year-round access to Drass, Kargil and Leh, regions often cut off during winter due to snow and avalanches.

Also Read: Asim Munir Sends 'Butcher Of Lahore' To PoK; 5 Dead, 15 Injured In Clashes

Omar's Air Connectivity Push

Speaking at the ceremony, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the breakthrough and described it as the fulfilment of a long-standing aspiration for the people of Ladakh. He said the tunnel would improve access to education, healthcare, tourism and economic opportunities across the region.

Abdullah also urged Gadkari to help secure regular direct air services to Kargil, calling it another long-pending demand of residents. While all-weather road connectivity is now within sight, he said improved air links would further strengthen the region's development prospects.

The strategically important tunnel is also expected to enhance military logistics along the Srinagar-Leh highway, while ensuring uninterrupted civilian movement through one of the Himalayas' most challenging terrains.

Also Read: Pak Using Fake News To Cover Up Failings, Human Rights Abuses In PoK: MEA

Before You Go

Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough: Final Blast Connects Kashmir Valley and Ladakh

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 08:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Zojila Tunnel
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