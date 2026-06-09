Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough Paves Way For All-Weather Access To Ladakh From Kashmir

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zojila Tunnel achieved breakthrough, connecting Kashmir with Ladakh.

Tunnel operation will slash travel time to fifteen minutes.

Project, 85% complete, expected to open by 2028.

The Rs 6,800-crore Zojila Tunnel project achieved a major milestone on Tuesday as the final 2.5 metres of rock were blasted through, connecting both ends of the 13-km tunnel that will link Kashmir with Ladakh throughout the year. The breakthrough, carried out by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, marks a significant step towards ending Ladakh's seasonal isolation caused by heavy snowfall at the Zojila Pass. Once operational, the tunnel is expected to slash travel time between the two regions from up to 90 minutes to just 15 minutes while boosting tourism, trade and strategic connectivity.

VIDEO | Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough Day: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, and CM Omar Abdullah are present at the spot where the final blast for the tunnel will be triggered shortly.



Asia's longest tunnel project, worth Rs 6,500 crore at Zojila,… pic.twitter.com/aBsT7Lz2Qt June 9, 2026

Breakthrough Milestone

Constructed at an altitude of 11,578 feet, the tunnel is among the world's highest and Asia's longest tunnel projects. Officials said the breakthrough was achieved six months ahead of schedule, with nearly 85 per cent of the overall work now complete. Civil works are expected to continue for another seven to eight months before electrical installations begin, with the tunnel likely to open to the public in 2028.

Built using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), the project stretches 31 km, including approach roads and bridges between Sonmarg and Minimarg. The tunnel will provide year-round access to Drass, Kargil and Leh, regions often cut off during winter due to snow and avalanches.

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Omar's Air Connectivity Push

Speaking at the ceremony, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the breakthrough and described it as the fulfilment of a long-standing aspiration for the people of Ladakh. He said the tunnel would improve access to education, healthcare, tourism and economic opportunities across the region.

Took a moment to celebrate today’s momentous occasion with some of those who made it possible. The people working at the site of the #ZojiLaTunnel have braved altitude, freezing temperatures & many difficulties to deliver this vital infrastructure project. Their happiness & pride… pic.twitter.com/77DB5Fosrz — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 9, 2026

Abdullah also urged Gadkari to help secure regular direct air services to Kargil, calling it another long-pending demand of residents. While all-weather road connectivity is now within sight, he said improved air links would further strengthen the region's development prospects.

The strategically important tunnel is also expected to enhance military logistics along the Srinagar-Leh highway, while ensuring uninterrupted civilian movement through one of the Himalayas' most challenging terrains.

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