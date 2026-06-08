Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran's World Cup base in Mexico due to US visa issues.

Iranian players face strict same-day US entry/exit rules.

Fifteen support staff denied US visas, Iran protests

Coach, captain lament travel issues, plan FIFA grievance.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The senior Iranian national football team has officially established an extraordinary tournament base camp in Mexico following severe diplomatic friction and unprecedented administrative restrictions ahead of the FIFA World Cup. The squad faces a highly unusual cross-border commuting itinerary to participate in their group-stage matches after navigating a deeply tense, politically charged visa standoff with American authorities.

Severe Border Restrictions Imposed

The traveling squad arrived in the northern Mexican border city of Tijuana on Sunday morning to finalise their urgent pre-tournament preparations under tight security. The players must operate under a highly restrictive, single-day entry mandate that completely prohibits them from staying overnight on American soil between matches.

National team players have been strictly instructed by diplomatic officials to cross the international boundary only on the exact mornings of their scheduled games. The entire contingent must immediately exit the country and return to their Mexican base on the very same evening following the final whistle.

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Iran’s soccer team in Mexico’s Tijuana ahead of World Cup



Iran’s Mexico envoy: 15 members of delegation DENIED US visas



Squad can only enter US on days of matches and must leave SAME day pic.twitter.com/irF9pIHZ7c — RT (@RT_com) June 7, 2026

Support Staff Entry Blocked

"We can enter in the morning and we must leave the same day," Iran’s ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, confirmed to reporters when detailing the logistical emergency. The diplomat additionally revealed that approximately 15 vital members of the official traveling delegation were entirely denied necessary travel documents by American embassy clerks.

The sudden rejections have left several prominent administrative officials, technical advisers, and senior executives stranded without permission to assist the playing squad. Federation secretary-general Hedayat Mombeini and vice-president Mehdi Mohammad Nabi are among the key personnel currently missing vital clearance papers.

Vindictive Behaviour Accusations

The national football governing body responded aggressively to the administrative rejections, publishing an official statement denouncing the strict border measures online. The organisation heavily accused the United States of "vindictive behaviour" designed to actively deny their athletes a level playing field during the global showpiece.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei expressed immense frustration regarding the severe travel delays upon landing in Mexico following a lengthier training camp in Turkey. "We should have been here last week because a 12-hour time difference needs two weeks of adjusting," the experienced manager told journalists at Tijuana airport.

Humanitarian Considerations Called For

Ghalenoei insisted that political disputes should never be permitted to compromise the physical well-being of professional athletes during a major sports tournament. "Usually in these tournaments, before technical matters, ethical and human considerations must be respected – which I think for us it was not the case," the coach remarked.

Experienced team captain Ehsan Hajsafi echoed his manager's deep resentment, confirming the squad intends to lodge a formal grievance with world football's governing body. "Why so late?" Hajsafi demanded when questioned about the delays, emphasizing that the playing group remains completely determined to perform despite the immense off-field chaos.

Group Stage Schedule Confirmed

The Asian powerhouse will launch their challenging Group G campaign against New Zealand near Los Angeles on June 15 under intense global scrutiny. The squad will subsequently undertake identical same-day round trips from Tijuana to tackle Belgium on June 21, before concluding the group stage against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

The unique logistical arrangements mean the team will cover significant flight and road miles just to complete their basic group obligations. Despite the heavy physical toll of this arrangement, the coaching staff remains focused on maximizing tactical sessions within their secure Mexican training facility.