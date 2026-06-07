Rohit Sharma's First Reaction To Suryakumar Yadav Losing T20I Captaincy To Shreyas Iyer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma praised Suryakumar Yadav's resilience after captaincy removal.

Surya's career marked by resilience, seizing late international opportunities.

Shreyas Iyer leads; Suryakumar Yadav dropped from upcoming tours.

Leadership is earned, shaped by Mumbai's demanding cricketing culture.

Former national all-format captain Rohit Sharma has provided his initial public response regarding the sudden administrative decision to remove veteran batsman Suryakumar Yadav from the short-format leadership role. The experienced opening batsman emphasized the immense structural resilience displayed by his former teammate following a highly unexpected squad exclusion finalized by the national selection panel this weekend.

Hardship Defines Surya's Career

The legendary international opening batsman noted that the thirty-five-year-old middle-order specialist has consistently faced significant career hurdles before establishing his technical credentials at the highest competitive level.

“I'm pretty sure nothing has come easy, especially for Surya,” Rohit observed on the sidelines of the Mumbai T20 League.

Late International Debut Highlighted

Rohit heavily praised the unwavering mental fortitude of the aggressive right-hander, who famously waited for an extended period before securing his maiden international appearance for the senior national side.

“He made his India debut at 30 or 31, if I'm not wrong, which means that he never gave up,” the former all-format captain added during the regional cricket event.

Seizing Every Available Opportunity

The veteran professional explained that Suryakumar maintained an incredible hunger to compete, completely maximizing his elite sporting opportunities once the administrative selectors finally granted him a prolonged run.

“He always wanted to be in the fight, and when it came, he wanted to grab it with both hands, and he did it,” Rohit remarked to reporters.

Transition To Fresh Leadership

The sudden captaincy alteration sees middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer taking over the short-format leadership responsibilities as the national committee looks ahead toward long-term future global tournaments.

Suryakumar faced an absolute squad omission for the upcoming international tours of Ireland and England alongside the 2026 Asian Games, following a highly challenging domestic franchise campaign.

Franchise Leadership Pedigree Endorsed

Rohit expressed immense confidence regarding the incoming captain's ability to navigate the intense pressures of international leadership, citing his extensive captaincy experience within the domestic franchise league.

"I'm sure, looking at how he has captained in the last few years for his franchise, he's going to have a good time," Rohit predicted.

Mumbai Roots Breed Excellence

The highly decorated batsman attributed the inner strength of both cricketers to the demanding sporting culture deeply embedded within the historical regional cricket structures of their hometown.

“Look, playing in Mumbai, representing Mumbai teaches you a lot of things. If you ask anyone who has captained India or Mumbai before us, they'll tell you the same thing,” he added.

Earning Ultimate Respect Is Crucial For Captaincy

The former captain concluded by stating that elite leadership positions within the national ecosystem require immense dedication and cannot simply be handed down without substantial personal merit.

“Nothing comes easy here. You have to really earn it, so captaincy is also something that you have to earn and earn the respect of people around you,” Rohit concluded.