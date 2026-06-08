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HomeSportsIPLSuryakumar Yadav Unfollows Mumbai Indians & Hardik Pandya, Sparks Major MI Exit Rumours

Suryakumar Yadav Unfollows Mumbai Indians & Hardik Pandya, Sparks Major MI Exit Rumours

Suryakumar Yadav has sparked massive exit rumors after unfollowing Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians on Instagram following his shocking Indian team drop.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suryakumar Yadav removed all Mumbai Indians affiliations online.
  • This digital purge sparked widespread transfer speculation among fans.
  • He deleted team photos, updated bio, unfollowed captain Hardik Pandya.
  • The action follows his recent national short-format squad omission.

Suryakumar Yadav has sparked massive transfer rumors across the cricketing community after completely removing all ties to his domestic franchise, Mumbai Indians, on Monday morning. The sudden absence of MI in following list has led thousands of passionate fans to openly speculate that his historic eight-year association with the franchise has officially reached its end, especially as these exit rumors intensify directly on the back of his shocking omission from the national short-format squad.

Absence Of MI And Hardik Pandya Sparks Fan Speculation

A close inspection of Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram on Monday morning revealed that the experienced right-handed specialist has removed all traces relating to his IPL team, Mumbai Indians. The thirty-five-year-old batsman thoroughly cleansed his personal multimedia directory, deleting historical photographs and updating his official personal descriptions to completely erase any affiliation with the five-time tournament winners.

The dramatic online transformation extended directly to personal connections, as investigators confirmed the prominent player has officially unfollowed both the franchise account and his Mumbai Indinas captain, Hardik Pandya. The only surviving team-related artifact on his network remains a singular archival photograph where the experienced batsman features alongside legendary national stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

WATCH POST

National Team Omission Intensifies Rumours

The frantic online conversations surrounding his domestic future have gained significant momentum due to the highly controversial selection calls finalized by the national panel over the weekend. The elite middle-order batsman was unexpectedly stripped of the national captaincy and completely dropped from the traveling contingent selected for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar publicly clarified that the management decided to prioritize a completely fresh two-year developmental cycle ahead of the next global tournament. However, this sudden international snub has clearly accelerated internal friction, leaving fans wondering that a massive structural split with his long-term domestic franchise is now completely inevitable.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What action did Suryakumar Yadav take regarding the Mumbai Indians?

He completely removed all corporate ties to his domestic franchise, Mumbai Indians, on Monday morning. This action sparked massive transfer rumours among fans.

How did Suryakumar Yadav remove his affiliation with the team online?

He deleted historical photographs, updated personal descriptions, and unfollowed both the franchise account and his domestic captain, Hardik Pandya.

What is the only team-related item remaining on his social media?

The only surviving team-related artifact on his network is a singular archival photograph featuring him alongside Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Suryakumar Yadav Instagram Unfollow Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya Suryakumar Fallout Rumors Suryakumar Yadav Dropped T20 Captaincy Mumbai Indians Squad Exit 2026 Suryakumar Yadav Viral Social Media Post
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