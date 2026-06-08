Suryakumar Yadav Unfollows Mumbai Indians & Hardik Pandya, Sparks Major MI Exit Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suryakumar Yadav removed all Mumbai Indians affiliations online.

This digital purge sparked widespread transfer speculation among fans.

He deleted team photos, updated bio, unfollowed captain Hardik Pandya.

The action follows his recent national short-format squad omission.

Suryakumar Yadav has sparked massive transfer rumors across the cricketing community after completely removing all ties to his domestic franchise, Mumbai Indians, on Monday morning. The sudden absence of MI in following list has led thousands of passionate fans to openly speculate that his historic eight-year association with the franchise has officially reached its end, especially as these exit rumors intensify directly on the back of his shocking omission from the national short-format squad.

Absence Of MI And Hardik Pandya Sparks Fan Speculation

A close inspection of Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram on Monday morning revealed that the experienced right-handed specialist has removed all traces relating to his IPL team, Mumbai Indians. The thirty-five-year-old batsman thoroughly cleansed his personal multimedia directory, deleting historical photographs and updating his official personal descriptions to completely erase any affiliation with the five-time tournament winners.

The dramatic online transformation extended directly to personal connections, as investigators confirmed the prominent player has officially unfollowed both the franchise account and his Mumbai Indinas captain, Hardik Pandya. The only surviving team-related artifact on his network remains a singular archival photograph where the experienced batsman features alongside legendary national stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

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Suryakumar Yadav removed Mumbai Indians and Mumbai from his bio. He unfollowed Mumbai Indians. MI unfollowed him. He deleted all MI related pics and videos from his insta id. He changed his pfp too.



What's cooking? pic.twitter.com/PL6ErA6tDc — SKY n Supla Shot (@sky_63_mr_t20i) June 7, 2026

National Team Omission Intensifies Rumours

The frantic online conversations surrounding his domestic future have gained significant momentum due to the highly controversial selection calls finalized by the national panel over the weekend. The elite middle-order batsman was unexpectedly stripped of the national captaincy and completely dropped from the traveling contingent selected for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar publicly clarified that the management decided to prioritize a completely fresh two-year developmental cycle ahead of the next global tournament. However, this sudden international snub has clearly accelerated internal friction, leaving fans wondering that a massive structural split with his long-term domestic franchise is now completely inevitable.