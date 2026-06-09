Asim Munir Sends 'Butcher Of Lahore' To PoK, Faces Growing Backlash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thousands protested across PoK demanding economic relief.

Security forces fired, injured seven amid widespread demonstrations.

Protesters demand cheaper electricity, commodities; past promises unfulfilled.

Thousands of people took to the streets across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday as a region-wide shutdown and anti-government protests intensified amid allegations of an escalating military crackdown. Demonstrations were reported from Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bhimber, Dadyal, Palandri and Sudhnoti, with protesters demanding economic relief, political reforms and greater rights. The unrest has also renewed focus on Brigadier Faiq Ayub, the ISI Sector Commander in PoK, who critics say earned the nickname “Butcher of Lahore” following a controversial crackdown in Punjab before being posted to the region by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Five people were killed and 15 others injured in firing by the Pakistani Army in Rawalakot today. Following the shooting, the Pakistani military deployed a helicopter to monitor the situation over Khai Gala Chowk.

Protests Spread

The latest agitation gathered pace in Rawalakot, where large crowds blocked major roads from around 11 a.m. Security forces reportedly opened fire, used pellet guns and fired tear gas shells to stop demonstrators moving from Bhimber towards the city, leaving at least seven people injured.

Large protests were also witnessed in Kotli, Dadyal, Palandri and Sudhnoti, while markets and businesses remained shut across several towns, including Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bhimber and Kotli. Protesters displayed tear gas shells allegedly fired by security personnel and accused authorities of suppressing peaceful demonstrations.

Clashes later broke out near Neelum Bridge in Muzaffarabad, where visuals of firing further heightened tensions. Demonstrators carrying wooden sticks were also seen marching through several towns and issuing warnings to the Pakistani government and military.

The protesters are pressing for the implementation of 38 demands, including cheaper electricity and lower prices for essential commodities such as flour, rice and pulses. They argue that major hydroelectric projects, including the Mangla Dam, are located in PoK and that residents should therefore receive electricity at reduced rates.

Another major demand is the removal of 12 refugee seats in the PoK Legislative Assembly. Protesters question why legislators residing in different parts of Pakistan continue to represent constituencies in the region.

Also Read: Shutdown Grips PoK; Protesters Clash With Security Forces, Tear Gas Fired

Crackdown Under Fire

The current movement follows a similar wave of protests in October last year that left 31 people dead. Although Pakistan's government later accepted 21 of the protesters' 38 demands during talks led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's aide Rana Sanaullah, demonstrators claim that those promises remain largely unfulfilled.

Activists accuse the Pakistani military of intensifying its crackdown since Brigadier Faiq Ayub's arrival as ISI Sector Commander in PoK last year. Before his posting, Ayub served as Sector Commander in Punjab, where critics linked him to a violent crackdown in Lahore that earned him the nickname “Butcher of Lahore”. He was later sent to PoK by Lt Gen Asim Malik and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

According to protest groups, military repression has increased significantly under his tenure. They claim that 57 civilians have been killed in security-force firing over the past eight months, making the current agitation one of the most serious challenges faced by authorities in PoK in recent years.

Also Read: 'Pakistani Army Go Back': Protests Erupt In London & PoK Ahead Of Shutdown; 26 Dead, 190 Injured