'Murder Of Democracy': Congress Protests Outside EC Office Over Natarajan Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress candidate's nomination rejected, sparking protest at Election Commission.

Leaders denied entry, prompting heated exchange with security staff.

A major commotion broke out outside the Election Commission office on Tuesday evening after the nomination of Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan from Madhya Pradesh was rejected. Senior Congress leaders reportedly confronted security personnel and staged a sit-in protest outside the premises.

A heated exchange took place between Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh and security staff. Sources said Ramesh was stopped from entering the office because he did not have any official communication or permission related to the meeting.

Heated Exchange Outside Election Commission

The dispute led to a prolonged argument between Congress leaders and security personnel at the Nirvachan Sadan gate, creating chaos outside the Election Commission headquarters.

Earlier, a Congress delegation led by KC Venugopal had sought an appointment with the Election Commission at 7:30 pm. Jairam Ramesh had arrived in connection with the meeting, but a disagreement over entry triggered the confrontation.

"This is a basic matter of democracy. We will sit here until they allow us to go inside. We are very responsible people. Former CM, Deputy CMs and MPs are here..." Venugopal said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal says, "At 7.25 PM, we have given a letter to the Election Commission of India for seeking an appointment with the Election Commission for giving a complaint. After 40 minutes, the Election Commission is not… pic.twitter.com/L4j4MelVcF — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026

He further said, "At 7.25 PM, we have given a letter to the Election Commission of India for seeking an appointment with the Election Commission for giving a complaint. After 40 minutes, the Election Commission is not allowing us to go. What is happening in this country? Is this a banana republic? We need justice... We will go to the court as well... See what is happening in Madhya Pradesh. Without any reason, they have cancelled the nomination...."

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal says, "This is a basic matter of democracy. We will sit here until they allow us to go inside. We are very responsible people. Former CM, Deputy CMs and MPs are here..."



Congress leader Sachin Pilot says,… https://t.co/7fiJgSSB6l pic.twitter.com/7kTAEnwDz6 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026

Following the rejection of Natarajan’s nomination, several Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel and Sachin Pilot, gathered outside the Election Commission office.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "There are no FIRs or chargesheet against our candidate (Meenakshi Natrajan). They have rejected the nomination of our candidate without any reason. We came here, but we are not allowed to enter. We informed in writing 2 hours ago. The seat which we were winning, our candidate's nomination has been cancelled. No one is ready to meet us here. They are saying there are no officers in the Election Commission... This is the first time the nomination of a Rajya Sabha candidate has been cancelled only over a notice. There are no cases or FIR against them..."

‘Never Seen Such Situation’

Before heading to the Election Commission office, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal strongly criticised the development, calling it a “murder of democracy”. He said preventing opposition leaders from presenting their views was deeply concerning.

On the other hand, Mohan Yadav backed the decision and said the Congress should introspect rather than question the situation.

The controversy has now moved beyond an administrative dispute and become a political flashpoint. While Congress describes it as an attack on democratic rights, its opponents view it as a matter of following established rules.

Jairam Ramesh said he had come to the Election Commission with a petition after the party’s candidate was declared ineligible. He questioned why he was not being allowed access to the waiting room when he only wanted to present his side.

Ramesh further said he had been in public life for 35 years and had served as a member of the Lok Sabha, yet had been kept waiting for more than 10 minutes. He alleged that he was being deliberately prevented from entering and said he had never faced such a situation before.

"We have come here to submit a petition. Our candidate has been disqualified. We just want to submit our petition to the Election Commission...Why can't I sit in the waiting room? I have been a Member of Parliament for over 35 years. I have been waiting here for over 10 minutes. You are deliberately stopping us. I have never seen anything like this..."