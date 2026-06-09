Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails To Fire, Falls Early On India A Debut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debuted for India A.

Sooryavanshi scored 14 runs on debut before dismissal.

Priyansh Arya provided stability, scoring over 30 runs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A vs Sri Lanka A: Teenage batting star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's much-awaited India A debut got underway earlier today as he stepped out to bat against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla. Captained by Tilak Varma, the Men in Blue's development squad elected to bat first, and while fireworks were expected, given the star-studded lineup, and especially Sooryavanshi at the top, coming in with red-hot form from the IPL, things didn't exactly go according to plan.

While his innings did feature a couple of boundaries, the prodigy couldn't convert the solid start into a big score.

Sooryavanshi's India A Cameo

Facing his very first delivery of the match, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, in typical fashion, struck a boundary. He was often seen going for big hits even early on in his innings in the IPL, and successfully replicated a solid start on debut.

He went on to hit two more fours, but was caught out on 14 off 12 deliveries, marking a disappointing end to his first outing in the India A outfit.

Prabhsimran Singh, who plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL, opened the innings with him, but also got out cheaply on just 2 runs.

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Priyansh Arya To The Rescue

While one PBKS star endured a disappointing outing, the other appears to be carrying his rich vein of form into India A colours. Priyansh Arya has looked assured at the crease, providing much-needed stability after the early setback.

At the time of writing, the left-hander has already crossed the 30-run mark, striking four boundaries and a six in an encouraging display.

Joining him in the middle is CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, giving India A a solid platform to build on. The batting unit also boasts considerable depth, with skipper Tilak Varma, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge and several other proven performers still waiting in the wings.

With plenty of firepower left in the dressing room, the team will be confident of posting a competitive total.