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HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails To Fire, Falls Early On India A Debut

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails To Fire, Falls Early On India A Debut

All eyes were on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but the 15-year-old prodigy's India A debut was cut short as he fell early against Sri Lanka A.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debuted for India A.
  • Sooryavanshi scored 14 runs on debut before dismissal.
  • Priyansh Arya provided stability, scoring over 30 runs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A vs Sri Lanka A: Teenage batting star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's much-awaited India A debut got underway earlier today as he stepped out to bat against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla. Captained by Tilak Varma, the Men in Blue's development squad elected to bat first, and while fireworks were expected, given the star-studded lineup, and especially Sooryavanshi at the top, coming in with red-hot form from the IPL, things didn't exactly go according to plan. 

While his innings did feature a couple of boundaries, the prodigy couldn't convert the solid start into a big score. 

Sooryavanshi's India A Cameo

Facing his very first delivery of the match, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, in typical fashion, struck a boundary. He was often seen going for big hits even early on in his innings in the IPL, and successfully replicated a solid start on debut.

He went on to hit two more fours, but was caught out on 14 off 12 deliveries, marking a disappointing end to his first outing in the India A outfit. 

Prabhsimran Singh, who plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL, opened the innings with him, but also got out cheaply on just 2 runs.

Also Check: Pure Emotion! Shreyas Iyer's Father Dances With Joy Celebrating Son's Appointment As India Captain

Priyansh Arya To The Rescue

While one PBKS star endured a disappointing outing, the other appears to be carrying his rich vein of form into India A colours. Priyansh Arya has looked assured at the crease, providing much-needed stability after the early setback.

At the time of writing, the left-hander has already crossed the 30-run mark, striking four boundaries and a six in an encouraging display.

Joining him in the middle is CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, giving India A a solid platform to build on. The batting unit also boasts considerable depth, with skipper Tilak Varma, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge and several other proven performers still waiting in the wings.

With plenty of firepower left in the dressing room, the team will be confident of posting a competitive total.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who made their India A debut in the match against Sri Lanka A?

Teenage batting star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his much-awaited India A debut against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla.

What was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance like on his India A debut?

Sooryavanshi scored 14 runs off 12 deliveries, including three boundaries. He was caught out, marking a disappointing first outing.

Who is captaining the India A team in this match?

The India A development squad, also known as the Men in Blue, is captained by Tilak Varma.

Which player provided stability for India A after early wickets?

Priyansh Arya provided much-needed stability, crossing the 30-run mark with four boundaries and a six. He was joined by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ruturaj Gaikwad Priyansh Arya Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A Vs Sri Lanka A
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