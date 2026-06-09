‘INDIA Bloc Has No Future’: Sukhendu Sekhar Roy Reveals Why He Quit TMC

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former TMC MP Sukhendu Roy resigned over corruption, RG Kar.

Roy felt sidelined for questioning police role in rape-murder.

He cited party's growing corruption, broader law and order.

Former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has explained the reasons behind his resignation from both the Upper House and the party, alleging that he was sidelined after raising concerns over corruption and the handling of the RG Kar rape-murder case.

Speaking after stepping down, Roy said repeated crimes against women and the party’s response to the RG Kar case became a major turning point in his relationship with the TMC leadership.

He alleged that he increasingly felt isolated within the party after demanding an internal inquiry into the alleged role of certain police officers in the case.

‘Sincere Workers Were Sidelined’

Roy claimed that sincere party workers were being marginalised while corruption and criminal elements were being allowed to grow within the organisation.

According to him, his decision to speak openly about corruption-related issues led to his isolation inside the party structure.

The veteran leader also pointed to broader concerns over law and order while explaining his exit from the Trinamool Congress.

Resignation Submitted To Rajya Sabha Chairman

Roy personally submitted his resignation from the Rajya Sabha to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan at his residence.

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Announcing his decision, Roy confirmed that he had resigned both as a Member of Parliament and from the Trinamool Congress.

Commenting on the INDIA bloc, Roy said the opposition alliance had “no future”.

Significant Blow For TMC In Delhi

Roy’s resignation is being viewed as a major setback for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress at the national level.

His exit comes at a time when the party is facing political challenges both in West Bengal and in Delhi.

Reports had earlier suggested that two TMC Rajya Sabha MPs could resign from the Upper House, with Roy’s name prominently featuring in the speculation.

Koel Mallick’s Name Also Surfaced

Apart from Roy, the name of Koel Mallick had also surfaced in reports regarding a possible resignation from the Rajya Sabha.

Mallick was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Trinamool Congress in April this year. However, there has been no confirmation or report of her resignation so far.

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