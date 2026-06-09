'As Long As Didi Is There’: TMC MP Dev Breaks Silence On Exit Speculation Amid Turmoil

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC MP Dev addresses internal dissent, reaffirms loyalty to Mamata Banerjee.

He attended administrative meeting with CM for Ghatal Master Plan.

He dismisses personal dissent, citing Mamata Banerjee's past support.

Less than a month after the Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been rocked by internal dissent. While cracks have emerged within the party’s legislative wing, several MPs in Delhi have also voiced rebellion, triggering speculation over the party’s unity.

Amid growing discussions over whether actor-turned-politician and TMC MP Dev was also distancing himself from the party leadership, the Ghatal MP addressed the rumours on Tuesday.

'As Long As Mamata Banerjee Is There'

Dev attended an administrative meeting led by Chief Minister Shubhendu Adhikari, where discussions were held on the long-pending Ghatal Master Plan. Responding to questions about the rebellion within the party and his own political future, Dev made his position clear.

“My love for Mamata Banerjee will remain throughout my life. I am not joining any new Trinamool. As long as Mamata Banerjee is alive, I am with her,” Dev said.

He noted that he was present at the meeting as a TMC MP and stressed that the people of Ghatal had voted for him with the expectation that he would work towards implementing the Ghatal Master Plan. Referring to Shubhendu Adhikari as the current Chief Minister, Dev said he had approached him in that capacity and that everyone must respect the constitutional office.

“There is a double-engine government in the state now. It is my responsibility to fulfil the promises I made to the people. I have full faith that the state government, Shubhendu Adhikari and the Central government will work together to complete the Ghatal Master Plan before 2029,” he said.

Dev Backs Ghatal Master Plan Push

Dev, often described as one of Mamata Banerjee’s closest associates, firmly dismissed suggestions that he was following the path of other dissenting MPs.

“As long as Didi is there, I am hers,” he said, adding that he had spoken to Mamata Banerjee despite being busy with shooting commitments.

“You may be seeing a certain kind of politics, but I have never practised that politics. My politics is about keeping people united, ensuring their well-being and fulfilling the promises I make. There is nothing wrong in that,” he said.

'Mamata Banerjee Has Always Listened To Me'

While some rebel MPs have complained that there was no space for dissent within the party, Dev said every situation is different.

“I can never say that Mamata Banerjee has not listened to me. In fact, she supported my demand regarding the Ghatal Master Plan. Work on the project finally began in 2024-25 after decades of delay. Why would I say she did not listen to me?” he said.

Asked about comments made by fellow TMC leader June Malia, Dev said he would not speak in the same tone as others.

“I respect and love Didi and wish her good health. But I also have a responsibility to fulfil the promises I made to the people of Ghatal. To achieve that, I must continue fighting until 2029 and work with the state administration and the Chief Minister,” he said.

Dev On Working With New Government

On the performance of the new state government, Dev said any administration should be given time to deliver results.

“Every new government deserves time. Decisions, implementation and outcomes do not happen overnight. Shubhendu da is someone I have known and admired for a long time. We campaigned together when he was in the Trinamool Congress. Once I build a relationship with someone, it remains. I am not driven by personal interests,” he said.

Dev added that he admired Shubhendu Adhikari’s political journey, describing him as a grassroots leader from Medinipur whose rise in politics was built through struggle.