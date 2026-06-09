Trump Threatens Retaliation After Iran 'Shoots Down' US Apache Helicopter

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran had shot down a US Army Apache helicopter while it was conducting a patrol mission over the Strait of Hormuz, and warned that Washington would respond to what he described as an "attack". Trump said he had been informed by the US military that the helicopter was brought down overnight, but added that both pilots survived without injuries.

"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States… pic.twitter.com/yMGXqG89ax June 9, 2026

Trump Warns Of Response

Trump's remarks have fuelled concerns of a fresh escalation in the region, where tensions between the US, Iran and Israel have remained elevated in recent months

"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz... Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack," Trump said.

Questions Over Incident

Trump's claim comes after US Central Command confirmed that two crew members from a US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter had been rescued after their aircraft went down near the coast of Oman on June 8.

According to CENTCOM, the soldiers were recovered within approximately two hours by US forces and were reported to be in stable condition. The command said the cause of the incident remained under investigation and did not attribute the crash to hostile action.

Rescue operations involved US Naval Forces Central Command, the 82nd Airborne Division, the US Air Force and US Navy assets, including the Fifth Fleet's Task Force 59.

Fragile Regional Situation

The development comes against the backdrop of heightened instability in the Middle East. Just a day earlier, Trump had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate against recent Iranian missile attacks, warning that any escalation could derail ongoing efforts to secure a broader regional understanding.

With the Strait of Hormuz remaining a critical route for global energy supplies, any deterioration in US-Iran relations could have significant geopolitical and economic consequences far beyond the region.