Huge Fight In PSL: Mohammad Amir’s Disgusting Send-Off To Faheem Ashraf - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf had a heated on-field altercation.

Amir's aggressive send-off escalated into a confrontation.

Teammates intervened to prevent further physical escalation.

PCB expected to review Amir's conduct after the incident.

The typically composed atmosphere of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 was shattered today during a high-tension encounter between Rawalpindiz and Islamabad United. A fierce verbal altercation erupted between veteran pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, leaving spectators at the National Bank Stadium in shock.

The incident occurred during the 17th over of the first innings. Amir, known for his aggressive demeanour, dismissed Ashraf with a sharp, slow bouncer that the batter could only glove to the wicketkeeper. What followed was a standard dismissal turned ugly as Amir delivered a "disgusting" send-off to his former national teammate.

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🚨 HUGE FIGHT BETWEEN MOHAMMAD AMIR AND FAHEEM ASHRAF IN PSL..!!! 🤯



- Faheem Ashraf who is a cool minded guy lost his control after Amir gave him a send off.



- Amir is retired and his team is already out of PSL. Was this action necessary? pic.twitter.com/vRIEmijM4D — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) April 23, 2026

Escalation on the Pitch

As Ashraf began his walk back to the pavilion, Amir gestured aggressively, signalling for him to leave the field immediately. Ashraf, widely regarded as one of the most level-headed players in the circuit, visibly lost his cool. He turned back toward the bowler and pointed his bat in a threatening manner.

The situation threatened to turn physical before teammates intervened. Asif Afridi and Saad Masood were forced to step between the two players to de-escalate the madness. The spat quickly went viral, with fans questioning the necessity of such hostility from a retired international like Amir.

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Context of the Conflict

The backdrop of this feud is as much about league standings as it is about personal pride. Amir’s team, Rawalpindiz, has already been eliminated from the PSL 2026 playoff race. This lack of stakes led many to label his outburst as unnecessary and detrimental to the "Spirit of Cricket."

Despite the drama, Amir’s bowling remained effective. He finished with figures that helped bundle out Islamabad United for a modest 137. However, the numerical success has been entirely overshadowed by the "PSL things" trend on social media, where critics are roasting the veteran for his lack of professional restraint.

Also Read: Watch: PSL In IPL? Rishabh Pant Dislodged Bails Without Ball In Bizarre Run-Out Blunder

Fallout for Islamabad United

For Islamabad, the distraction proved costly. The team struggled to find any momentum after the altercation, eventually falling well short of a competitive total. With the tournament reaching its business end, such internal fractures could derail their pursuit of the trophy.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to review the footage of the spat. While Amir remains a popular figure for his recent media presence, this latest "ugly" encounter may lead to disciplinary sanctions. As the video continues to circulate, the debate over veteran players' conduct remains a central theme of the season.