Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLHuge Fight In PSL: Mohammad Amir’s Disgusting Send-Off To Faheem Ashraf - WATCH

Huge Fight In PSL: Mohammad Amir’s Disgusting Send-Off To Faheem Ashraf - WATCH

Mohammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf were involved in a heated verbal spat during the PSL 2026 clash. Watch the viral video of Amir's aggressive send-off and Faheem's reaction.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf had a heated on-field altercation.
  • Amir's aggressive send-off escalated into a confrontation.
  • Teammates intervened to prevent further physical escalation.
  • PCB expected to review Amir's conduct after the incident.

The typically composed atmosphere of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 was shattered today during a high-tension encounter between Rawalpindiz and Islamabad United. A fierce verbal altercation erupted between veteran pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, leaving spectators at the National Bank Stadium in shock.

The incident occurred during the 17th over of the first innings. Amir, known for his aggressive demeanour, dismissed Ashraf with a sharp, slow bouncer that the batter could only glove to the wicketkeeper. What followed was a standard dismissal turned ugly as Amir delivered a "disgusting" send-off to his former national teammate.

WATCH VIDEO

Escalation on the Pitch

As Ashraf began his walk back to the pavilion, Amir gestured aggressively, signalling for him to leave the field immediately. Ashraf, widely regarded as one of the most level-headed players in the circuit, visibly lost his cool. He turned back toward the bowler and pointed his bat in a threatening manner.

The situation threatened to turn physical before teammates intervened. Asif Afridi and Saad Masood were forced to step between the two players to de-escalate the madness. The spat quickly went viral, with fans questioning the necessity of such hostility from a retired international like Amir.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Playing With 'Champak' Ahead Of MI vs CSK Clash As Fans Await Return Today - WATCH

Context of the Conflict

The backdrop of this feud is as much about league standings as it is about personal pride. Amir’s team, Rawalpindiz, has already been eliminated from the PSL 2026 playoff race. This lack of stakes led many to label his outburst as unnecessary and detrimental to the "Spirit of Cricket."

Despite the drama, Amir’s bowling remained effective. He finished with figures that helped bundle out Islamabad United for a modest 137. However, the numerical success has been entirely overshadowed by the "PSL things" trend on social media, where critics are roasting the veteran for his lack of professional restraint.

Also Read: Watch: PSL In IPL? Rishabh Pant Dislodged Bails Without Ball In Bizarre Run-Out Blunder

Fallout for Islamabad United

For Islamabad, the distraction proved costly. The team struggled to find any momentum after the altercation, eventually falling well short of a competitive total. With the tournament reaching its business end, such internal fractures could derail their pursuit of the trophy.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to review the footage of the spat. While Amir remains a popular figure for his recent media presence, this latest "ugly" encounter may lead to disciplinary sanctions. As the video continues to circulate, the debate over veteran players' conduct remains a central theme of the season.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Mohammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf during the PSL 2026 match?

Mohammad Amir dismissed Faheem Ashraf and then delivered an aggressive send-off. Ashraf reacted by pointing his bat threateningly at Amir, leading to a heated exchange.

Who intervened to de-escalate the situation between Amir and Ashraf?

Teammates Asif Afridi and Saad Masood stepped in to separate Mohammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf to prevent the situation from becoming physical.

What is the context behind the conflict between Amir and Ashraf?

Amir's team, Rawalpindiz, was already eliminated from the playoffs, leading critics to question the necessity of his aggressive outburst and deeming it detrimental to the 'Spirit of Cricket'.

How did the altercation affect Islamabad United's performance?

The distraction from the incident seemed to cost Islamabad United momentum, and they struggled to reach a competitive total after the altercation.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Apr 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Amir Faheem Ashraf PSL 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Huge Fight In PSL: Mohammad Amir’s Disgusting Send-Off To Faheem Ashraf - WATCH
Huge Fight In PSL: Mohammad Amir’s Disgusting Send-Off To Faheem Ashraf - WATCH
IPL
MS Dhoni Playing With 'Champak' Ahead Of MI vs CSK Clash As Fans Await Return - WATCH
MS Dhoni Playing With 'Champak' Ahead Of MI vs CSK Clash As Fans Await Return - WATCH
IPL
IPL 2026, MI vs CSK Live: MS Dhoni Playing With 'Champak' Ahead Of MI vs CSK Clash As Fans Await Return Today - Watch
IPL 2026, MI vs CSK Live: MS Dhoni Playing With 'Champak' Ahead Of MI vs CSK Clash As Fans Await Return Today - Watch
IPL
IPL 2026, MI vs CSK Head-To-Head: The Ultimate Statistical Breakdown Of IPL El-Classico
IPL 2026, MI vs CSK Head-To-Head: The Ultimate Statistical Breakdown Of IPL El-Classico
Advertisement

Videos

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1
ELECTION UPDATE: Tension in Murshidabad eases, Kabir continues campaign amid heavy security
ELECTION UPDATE: PM campaign rally in Nadia focuses on security, CAA and political attack
ELECTION UPDATE: EC seeks report after Kumarganj attack on BJP candidate in Bengal polls
ELECTION UPDATE: BJP candidate alleges attack during booth visit in Kumarganj, tension rises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget