PCB Shocks Cricketing World With Unique Two-Playing-11 Rule In PSL

The 2026 season of Pakistan Super League has already grabbed global attention. The tournament kicked off on Friday with the opening match between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen. In a first in PSL history, both captains submitted two separate playing-11 lists before the toss.

Traditionally, a captain provides a single playing-11 sheet to the match referee prior to the toss. However, Pakistan Super League's new regulation requires teams to submit two potential lineups.

After the toss, one of the two lists must be finalized and approved, and only that team takes the field. No further alterations can be made without the opposing captain's consent. This falls under Clause 1.2.1, which governs nominations and player replacements.

Unusual 'Pink Ball' Incident

PSL 2026 season opener also saw an unexpected event with the match ball. During Hyderabad’s bowling innings, the white ball started turning pink.

This happened when players polished it with their jerseys, causing the dye to transfer onto the ball. This unprecedented occurrence in cricket history has sparked widespread discussion and ridicule across the cricketing community.

PSL 2026 Opening Match: Lahore Qalandars vs. Hyderabad Kingsmen

The 11th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 commenced on March 26, 2026, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars securing a dominant 69-run win over the newly debuted Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Match Summary:

Lahore Qalandars: 199/6 (20 overs)

Hyderabad Kingsmen: 130 all out (20 overs)

Batting first, Qalandars set a massive target of 200, led by Fakhar Zaman, who earned Player of the Match honors for his brisk 53 off 39 balls. He was well-supported by Mohammad Naeem (30) and a late unbeaten cameo from Haseebullah Khan (40)*. Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi provided the finishing touch, smashing two sixes off the final two balls.

In reply, Kingsmen's debut was spoiled by a disciplined Lahore bowling attack. Despite a resilient 26 from captain Marnus Labuschagne, the team collapsed for 130. Sikandar Raza, Haris Rauf, and Ubaid Shah each claimed two wickets to seal the win.