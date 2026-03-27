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HomeSportsCricketPCB Shocks Cricketing World With Unique Two-Playing-11 Rule In PSL

PCB Shocks Cricketing World With Unique Two-Playing-11 Rule In PSL

Traditionally, a captain provides a single playing-11 sheet to the match referee prior to the toss.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 01:18 PM (IST)

The 2026 season of Pakistan Super League has already grabbed global attention. The tournament kicked off on Friday with the opening match between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen. In a first in PSL history, both captains submitted two separate playing-11 lists before the toss.

Traditionally, a captain provides a single playing-11 sheet to the match referee prior to the toss. However, Pakistan Super League's new regulation requires teams to submit two potential lineups.

After the toss, one of the two lists must be finalized and approved, and only that team takes the field. No further alterations can be made without the opposing captain's consent. This falls under Clause 1.2.1, which governs nominations and player replacements.

Unusual 'Pink Ball' Incident

PSL 2026 season opener also saw an unexpected event with the match ball. During Hyderabad’s bowling innings, the white ball started turning pink.

This happened when players polished it with their jerseys, causing the dye to transfer onto the ball. This unprecedented occurrence in cricket history has sparked widespread discussion and ridicule across the cricketing community.

PSL 2026 Opening Match: Lahore Qalandars vs. Hyderabad Kingsmen

The 11th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 commenced on March 26, 2026, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars securing a dominant 69-run win over the newly debuted Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Match Summary:

Lahore Qalandars: 199/6 (20 overs)

Hyderabad Kingsmen: 130 all out (20 overs)

Batting first, Qalandars set a massive target of 200, led by Fakhar Zaman, who earned Player of the Match honors for his brisk 53 off 39 balls. He was well-supported by Mohammad Naeem (30) and a late unbeaten cameo from Haseebullah Khan (40)*. Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi provided the finishing touch, smashing two sixes off the final two balls.

In reply, Kingsmen's debut was spoiled by a disciplined Lahore bowling attack. Despite a resilient 26 from captain Marnus Labuschagne, the team collapsed for 130. Sikandar Raza, Haris Rauf, and Ubaid Shah each claimed two wickets to seal the win.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is new about team selection in PSL 2026?

Captains must now submit two separate playing-11 lists before the toss. After the toss, one list is finalized, and no changes can be made without opponent consent.

What unusual incident occurred with the ball in the opening match?

The white ball turned pink during the Hyderabad Kingsmen's bowling innings due to dye transferring from players' jerseys when they polished it.

Who won the opening match of PSL 2026?

The Lahore Qalandars won the opening match against the Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs.

Who was the Player of the Match in the opening game?

Fakhar Zaman of Lahore Qalandars was awarded Player of the Match for his 53 runs off 39 balls.

Published at : 27 Mar 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Super League PCB PSL Pakistan PSL 2026
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