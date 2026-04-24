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HomePhoto GallerySportsSachin Tendulkar's Standing Legacy: Master Blaster's Ten Unbroken Records In 2026

Sachin Tendulkar's Standing Legacy: Master Blaster's Ten Unbroken Records In 2026

Sachin Tendulkar’s records remain the gold standard. Verified data shows his unmatched endurance and consistency leave a statistical footprint that stays untouched as the game evolves.

By : Prateek Thakur  | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Sachin Tendulkar’s records remain the gold standard. Verified data shows his unmatched endurance and consistency leave a statistical footprint that stays untouched as the game evolves.

Sachin Tendulkar’s records remain the gold standard. Verified data shows his unmatched endurance and consistency leave a statistical footprint that stays untouched as the game evolves.

1/10
Century of Centuries: The only player to record 100 international hundreds (51 Test, 49 ODI). A 24-year feat of mental focus that remains an isolated peak in sporting history.
Century of Centuries: The only player to record 100 international hundreds (51 Test, 49 ODI). A 24-year feat of mental focus that remains an isolated peak in sporting history.
2/10
Most International Runs: A staggering aggregate of 34,357 runs across all formats. Tendulkar remains the only cricketer to ever cross the 30,000-run threshold in international competition.
Most International Runs: A staggering aggregate of 34,357 runs across all formats. Tendulkar remains the only cricketer to ever cross the 30,000-run threshold in international competition.
Published at : 24 Apr 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Sachin Tendulkar Records Sachin Tendulkar Stats

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