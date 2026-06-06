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HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Afghanistan Test: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

India vs Afghanistan Test: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

India's cricket stars step into Test match action against Afghanistan after IPL 2026. Find out who won the toss and both teams' playing XIs for the fixture.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 09:23 AM (IST)

IND vs AFG Test: A fresh chapter in the cricketing rivalry between India and Afghanistan is set to unfold as the two nations prepare to meet in a standalone Test match in Chandigarh. The fixture marks their first encounter in the format in eight years and offers both sides an opportunity to assess their red-ball credentials. India, captained by Shubman Gill, will take the field without several experienced campaigners, opening the door for emerging talent to shine. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be eager to challenge one of the game's powerhouses in testing conditions.

IND vs AFG Test: Who Won The Toss?

Toss for the IND vs AFG Test match has been conducted. Shubman Gill won and elected to bat first.

Here's a look at all the players who will be in action for India and Afghanistan:

IND -  KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

AFG - Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi

When Did India Last Play Test vs Afghanistan?

The last Test match between India and Afghanistan took place in June 2018 at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, a fixture that marked Afghanistan's debut in the longest format after attaining ICC Full Member status.

India, then captained by Ajinkya Rahane, delivered a commanding performance, posting 474 in their first innings on the back of centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay.

Afghanistan found the going tough against a formidable Indian attack, managing just 109 in their first innings before being forced to follow on, and were then bowled out for 103. The hosts sealed victory within two days, winning by an innings and 262 runs.

Also Check: Jay Shah Breaks Silence On Bangladesh T20 WC Boycott? Here's What ICC Chairman Said

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Shubman Gill KL Rahul IND VS AFG IND Vs AFG Test
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