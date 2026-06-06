Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the satirical Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), is leading the protest. He has emerged as the face of this satirical political movement.
Cockroach Janta Party Protest: Dipke Poses With Ambedkar Poster On Way To Jantar Mantar
Cockroach Janata Party Protest: Abhijeet Dipke heads to Jantar Mantar as supporters are set to launch a protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
- Abhijeet Dipke, CJP founder, protests Pradhan's resignation.
- Protest starts Friday 10 AM at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
- Satirical Cockroach Janata Party gained significant online attention.
Cockroach Janata Party Protest: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is on his way to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar as a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is set to commence at 10 AM on Friday. The demonstration, organized under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party, comes amid growing online attention surrounding the group's unconventional political activism and youth-focused messaging.
Protest Scheduled To Begin At 10 AM
Ahead of the gathering, the social media account "Cockroach is Back" announced that preparations for the protest were underway and that Dipke was travelling to the venue.
Taking to X, Cockroach is Back said, "With the full backing of the Constitution of India, cockroaches will begin our protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation starting at 10 am. @abhijeet_dipke is on his way to Jantar Mantar."
With the full backing of the Constitution of India, cockroaches will begin our protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation starting at 10 am.@abhijeet_dipke is on his way to Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/bydPva07dl— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 6, 2026
The post signalled the formal start of the demonstration, which organizers say will be conducted within the framework of constitutional rights to peaceful protest.
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Spotlight On Abhijeet Dipke
Dipke has emerged as the face of the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical political movement that has gained traction on social media through its commentary on governance, public policy and youth-related issues.
In recent days, anticipation around his arrival in India and the planned protest has generated significant online engagement, with supporters sharing updates and mobilizing participation through digital platforms.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is leading the protest at Jantar Mantar?
What is the main demand of the Cockroach Janata Party protest?
The protest demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. It is organized under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party.
Where and when is the protest taking place?
The protest is set to commence at 10 AM on Friday at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Preparations for the gathering were underway, and Dipke was travelling to the venue.
How has the Cockroach Janata Party gained attention?
The CJP has gained traction on social media through its commentary on governance, public policy, and youth-related issues. Anticipation around Dipke's arrival and the protest generated significant online engagement.