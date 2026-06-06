Cockroach Janta Party Protest: Dipke Poses With Ambedkar Poster On Way To Jantar Mantar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhijeet Dipke, CJP founder, protests Pradhan's resignation.

Protest starts Friday 10 AM at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Satirical Cockroach Janata Party gained significant online attention.

Cockroach Janata Party Protest: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is on his way to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar as a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is set to commence at 10 AM on Friday. The demonstration, organized under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party, comes amid growing online attention surrounding the group's unconventional political activism and youth-focused messaging.

Protest Scheduled To Begin At 10 AM

Ahead of the gathering, the social media account "Cockroach is Back" announced that preparations for the protest were underway and that Dipke was travelling to the venue.

Taking to X, Cockroach is Back said, "With the full backing of the Constitution of India, cockroaches will begin our protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation starting at 10 am. @abhijeet_dipke is on his way to Jantar Mantar."

With the full backing of the Constitution of India, cockroaches will begin our protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation starting at 10 am.@abhijeet_dipke is on his way to Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/bydPva07dl — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 6, 2026

The post signalled the formal start of the demonstration, which organizers say will be conducted within the framework of constitutional rights to peaceful protest.

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Spotlight On Abhijeet Dipke

Dipke has emerged as the face of the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical political movement that has gained traction on social media through its commentary on governance, public policy and youth-related issues.

In recent days, anticipation around his arrival in India and the planned protest has generated significant online engagement, with supporters sharing updates and mobilizing participation through digital platforms.