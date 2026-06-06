Rajnath Singh Convoy Takes Wrong Route In Lucknow, Triggers Security Scare

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy deviated from designated route.

It unexpectedly moved towards Tedhi Pulia, disrupting security plans.

Security personnel swiftly rerouted the VVIP convoy back safely.

The incident occurred during his three-day visit to Lucknow.

A security scare unfolded in Lucknow after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy reportedly deviated from its designated route while returning from a religious event, prompting an immediate response from security agencies and local authorities.

According to sources, the convoy took an unintended route near the Engineering College crossing and moved towards Tedhi Pulia instead of using the designated flyover. The unexpected movement led to a brief disruption in the security protocol surrounding the Defence Minister's visit.

The incident triggered concern among officials as the convoy reached an area where the planned security arrangements had not been deployed.

Convoy Reaches Tedhi Pulia Unexpectedly

Sources said the motorcade mistakenly took the road beneath the flyover and proceeded directly towards the Tedhi Pulia crossing.

As the area was not part of the designated route, security personnel and local authorities were caught off guard by the sudden arrival of the VVIP convoy.

The unexpected development reportedly caused a flurry of activity within the police and administrative machinery as officials rushed to ensure the Defence Minister's safety.

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Security Personnel Act Swiftly

Upon realising the route deviation, security teams moved quickly to restore the planned movement of the convoy.

Officials removed barricades and coordinated traffic management measures to guide the motorcade back towards the flyover and onto its scheduled route.

The situation was brought under control without any reported security incident, although the episode raised questions about route coordination during a high-security VVIP movement.

Rajnath Singh Under Z-Plus Security Cover

Rajnath Singh, one of the country's most heavily protected leaders, is provided with Z-plus category security, the highest level of protection in India.

The security cover is assigned by the Ministry of Home Affairs and is managed by a specialised armed unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in coordination with local police authorities.

Any deviation from a pre-approved route is treated seriously because security deployment, traffic regulation and emergency response arrangements are planned well in advance.

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Defence Minister on Three-Day Lucknow Visit

The Defence Minister is currently on a three-day visit to Lucknow from June 5 to June 7.

During the visit, he is scheduled to attend a series of social, religious and organisational programmes across the city. His itinerary also includes meetings with residents, interaction sessions with prominent citizens and discussions with party functionaries.

The convoy deviation occurred while he was returning from a Shri Ram Katha event, one of the engagements listed during his visit to the state capital.

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