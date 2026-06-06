Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRajnath Singh Convoy Takes Wrong Route In Lucknow, Triggers Security Scare

Rajnath Singh Convoy Takes Wrong Route In Lucknow, Triggers Security Scare

Instead of using the designated flyover near the Engineering College crossing, the motorcade reportedly moved towards Tedhi Pulia, an area where security arrangements had not been planned.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy deviated from designated route.
  • It unexpectedly moved towards Tedhi Pulia, disrupting security plans.
  • Security personnel swiftly rerouted the VVIP convoy back safely.
  • The incident occurred during his three-day visit to Lucknow.

A security scare unfolded in Lucknow after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy reportedly deviated from its designated route while returning from a religious event, prompting an immediate response from security agencies and local authorities.

According to sources, the convoy took an unintended route near the Engineering College crossing and moved towards Tedhi Pulia instead of using the designated flyover. The unexpected movement led to a brief disruption in the security protocol surrounding the Defence Minister's visit.

The incident triggered concern among officials as the convoy reached an area where the planned security arrangements had not been deployed.

Convoy Reaches Tedhi Pulia Unexpectedly

Sources said the motorcade mistakenly took the road beneath the flyover and proceeded directly towards the Tedhi Pulia crossing.

As the area was not part of the designated route, security personnel and local authorities were caught off guard by the sudden arrival of the VVIP convoy.

The unexpected development reportedly caused a flurry of activity within the police and administrative machinery as officials rushed to ensure the Defence Minister's safety.

ALSO READ | Mamata Banerjee Holds Key TMC Meeting After Party's First-Ever Split; Firhad Hakim Also Present

Security Personnel Act Swiftly

Upon realising the route deviation, security teams moved quickly to restore the planned movement of the convoy.

Officials removed barricades and coordinated traffic management measures to guide the motorcade back towards the flyover and onto its scheduled route.

The situation was brought under control without any reported security incident, although the episode raised questions about route coordination during a high-security VVIP movement.

Rajnath Singh Under Z-Plus Security Cover

Rajnath Singh, one of the country's most heavily protected leaders, is provided with Z-plus category security, the highest level of protection in India.

The security cover is assigned by the Ministry of Home Affairs and is managed by a specialised armed unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in coordination with local police authorities.

Any deviation from a pre-approved route is treated seriously because security deployment, traffic regulation and emergency response arrangements are planned well in advance.

ALSO READ | Khan Sir Missing As Police Hunt Intensifies; May Surrender In Patna Court Today

Defence Minister on Three-Day Lucknow Visit

The Defence Minister is currently on a three-day visit to Lucknow from June 5 to June 7.

During the visit, he is scheduled to attend a series of social, religious and organisational programmes across the city. His itinerary also includes meetings with residents, interaction sessions with prominent citizens and discussions with party functionaries.

The convoy deviation occurred while he was returning from a Shri Ram Katha event, one of the engagements listed during his visit to the state capital. 

Before You Go

BIG LEGAL ACTION: Attempt to Murder FIR Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Coaching Firing Case

Input By : Nitish Pandey

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy in Lucknow?

His convoy unexpectedly deviated from its designated route near the Engineering College crossing, moving towards Tedhi Pulia instead of the planned flyover. This caused a brief disruption in security protocol.

Why was the convoy's route deviation a concern?

The convoy entered an area where planned security arrangements had not been deployed, catching security personnel and local authorities off guard. All security and emergency plans are based on pre-approved routes.

How was the situation with the deviated convoy resolved?

Security teams acted swiftly to guide the motorcade back to its scheduled route. Officials removed barricades and managed traffic to ensure the convoy's planned movement was restored without incident.

What is the security level of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh?

Rajnath Singh is provided with Z-plus category security, the highest level of protection in India. This security is managed by a specialised armed unit of the CRPF and local police.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jun 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajnath SIngh Lucknow News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Rajnath Singh Convoy Takes Wrong Route In Lucknow, Triggers Security Scare
Rajnath Singh Convoy Takes Wrong Route In Lucknow, Triggers Security Scare
Cities
Delhi On High Alert Ahead Of CJP Protest; Security Tightened At Airport, Borders
Delhi On High Alert Ahead Of CJP Protest; Security Tightened At Airport, Borders
Cities
Khan Sir Missing As Police Hunt Intensifies; May Surrender In Patna Court Today
Khan Sir Missing As Police Hunt Intensifies; May Surrender In Patna Court Today
Cities
Delhi Cracks Down On Illegal Constructions, Demolishes 82 Properties And Seals 43
Delhi Cracks Down On Illegal Constructions, Demolishes 82 Properties And Seals 43
Advertisement

Videos

BIG LEGAL ACTION: Attempt to Murder FIR Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Coaching Firing Case
BIG BREAKING: Attempt to Murder and Arms Act Case Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Firing Probe
POLITICAL TURN IN TAMIL NADU: Annamalai Launches New Party, ‘We The Leader’ Campaign Begins
Ghaziabad Hotel Mystery: Teenage Girl Found Dead in Room, One Detained as Police Probe Deepens
KHODA ON HIGH ALERT: Heavy Security Deployed Ahead of Friday Namaz Amid Surya Case Tension
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget