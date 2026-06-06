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HomeSportsCricketFirst Time In 149 Years! Ollie Robinson Scripts England Test History At Lord's

First Time In 149 Years! Ollie Robinson Scripts England Test History At Lord's

Ollie Robinson made England Test history at Lord's by taking three wickets in the opening over against New Zealand, joining an elite global list.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ollie Robinson took three wickets in his opening over.
  • He became the first Englishman to achieve this historic feat.
  • England set target; New Zealand chases, match finely poised.

Ollie Robinson Scripts History: England fast bowler Ollie Robinson etched his name into the record books during the opening Test against New Zealand at Lord's after producing a remarkable spell with the new ball. The seamer struck three times in his very first over, leaving the visitors reeling and securing a place in England cricket history. Robinson's victims included Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra, three key figures in the New Zealand batting line-up. The dramatic burst immediately put England in control and highlighted the bowler's ability to make an impact on the biggest stage.

Robinson Joins Exclusive International List

With his sensational start, Robinson became the first England cricketer in the nation's 149-year Test history to take three or more wickets in the opening over of a Test innings.

The achievement also placed him alongside a select group of international players who have accomplished a similar feat. The list includes Sri Lanka's Nuwan Zoysa, India's Irfan Pathan, New Zealand's Daniel Vettori, Pakistan's Haris Sohail, as well as Australia's Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

Robinson's spell proved decisive in restricting New Zealand's first-innings total and added another memorable chapter to the long history of Test cricket at Lord's.

Also Check: Jay Shah Breaks Silence On Bangladesh T20 WC Boycott? Here's What ICC Chairman Said

Lord's Test Produces Dramatic Swings

The match itself has been filled with momentum shifts. New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that initially paid off handsomely. Spearheaded by Kyle Jamieson's five-wicket haul, the visitors dismissed England for just 140 in 39.4 overs.

However, England responded strongly with the ball. New Zealand were bundled out for 113 in their first innings, handing the hosts a slender advantage.

England then improved significantly with the bat in their second innings, posting 226. Opener Emilio Gay led the resistance with a half-century, although captain Ben Duckett endured a disappointing outing and was dismissed without scoring.

As the match heads deeper into its third day, New Zealand remain in the chase but face a significant challenge. At the time of writing, the visitors are 36/3 and require another 218 runs to secure victory.

While the contest remains open, England will fancy their chances of taking control if they can strike early and expose New Zealand's middle order. With three days still remaining, the Test is finely poised.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What record did Ollie Robinson achieve in the Test against New Zealand?

Ollie Robinson became the first England cricketer in the nation's 149-year Test history to take three or more wickets in the opening over of a Test innings.

Which New Zealand batsmen did Ollie Robinson dismiss in his first over?

Ollie Robinson dismissed Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, and Rachin Ravindra. These three were key figures in the New Zealand batting line-up.

Which international players share Ollie Robinson's unique achievement?

Robinson joined an exclusive international list including Nuwan Zoysa, Irfan Pathan, Daniel Vettori, Haris Sohail, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland.

What was the status of the Test match at the time of writing?

At the time of writing, New Zealand were 36/3 and required another 218 runs to secure victory. The Test match remained finely poised with three days left.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
ENG Vs NZ Ollie Robinson Ben Stokes Test Cricket Stats
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