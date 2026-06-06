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HomeSportsCricketWho Is Manav Suthar? India's First Specialist Spin Test Debutant Since 2021

Who Is Manav Suthar? India's First Specialist Spin Test Debutant Since 2021

Born on August 3, 2002, in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Suthar is a 23-year-old slow left-arm orthodox bowler and highly competent lower-order batter.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 09:57 AM (IST)

When India stepped onto the field for the one-off Test match against Afghanistan in Mullanpur, team management signaled a major structural shift for the future of the nation's spin department. By handing a maiden cap to Manav Suthar, India named its first specialist spin Test debutant since Axar Patel burst onto the scene in 2021.

With veteran pillars Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja both absent from a home Test lineup for the first time since November 2010, Suthar's inclusion represents a crucial audition for the next generation of Indian spin bowlers.

Background and Domestic Domination

Born on August 3, 2002, in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Suthar is a 23-year-old slow left-arm orthodox bowler and highly competent lower-order batter.

Before transitioning to the senior national side, Suthar honed his skills at the grass-roots level, notably putting in rigorous shifts in Chennai’s highly competitive TNCA first-division league and attending specialized skill camps at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He made his first-class debut for Rajasthan against Andhra Pradesh in February 2022 and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with.

First-Class Credentials

Matches: 29
Wickets: 129
Bowling Average: 25.76
Five-Wicket Hauls: 6
Ten-Wicket Match Hauls: 3
Best Bowling Figures: 8/33 against Puducherry
Batting Versatility: 945 runs at an average of 25.54, including an emphatic first-class century (120)

India’s playing XI for IND vs AFG one-off Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

On bench: Gurnoor Brar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal.

Why Manav Suthar's Selection is a Strategic Masterstroke

Manav Suthar received his historic Test cap from wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the Mullanpur Test, being preferred in the final XI over Vidarbha’s in-form spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey. While this standalone Test match against Afghanistan sits entirely outside the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir made it clear that Suthar’s selection is part of a much larger, forward-looking strategy.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was significant about Manav Suthar's Test debut?

Manav Suthar was India's first specialist spin Test debutant since Axar Patel in 2021. His inclusion, with Ashwin and Jadeja absent, signaled a major structural shift for the nation's spin department.

What is Manav Suthar's background?

Born on August 3, 2002, in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Manav Suthar is a 23-year-old slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He honed his skills in Chennai’s TNCA first-division league and at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

When did Manav Suthar make his first-class debut and what are his key statistics?

He made his first-class debut for Rajasthan in February 2022. He has taken 129 wickets in 29 matches with an average of 25.76 and scored 945 runs, including one century.

Why was Manav Suthar's selection considered a strategic masterstroke?

Head coach Gautam Gambhir stated Suthar's selection is part of a larger, forward-looking strategy for India's spin department. This aims to develop the next generation of spin bowlers.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Afghanistan IND VS AFG IND Vs AFG Test Manav Suthar
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