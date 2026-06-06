Who Is Manav Suthar? India's First Specialist Spin Test Debutant Since 2021

When India stepped onto the field for the one-off Test match against Afghanistan in Mullanpur, team management signaled a major structural shift for the future of the nation's spin department. By handing a maiden cap to Manav Suthar, India named its first specialist spin Test debutant since Axar Patel burst onto the scene in 2021.

With veteran pillars Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja both absent from a home Test lineup for the first time since November 2010, Suthar's inclusion represents a crucial audition for the next generation of Indian spin bowlers.

Background and Domestic Domination

Born on August 3, 2002, in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Suthar is a 23-year-old slow left-arm orthodox bowler and highly competent lower-order batter.

Before transitioning to the senior national side, Suthar honed his skills at the grass-roots level, notably putting in rigorous shifts in Chennai’s highly competitive TNCA first-division league and attending specialized skill camps at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He made his first-class debut for Rajasthan against Andhra Pradesh in February 2022 and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with.

First-Class Credentials

Matches: 29

Wickets: 129

Bowling Average: 25.76

Five-Wicket Hauls: 6

Ten-Wicket Match Hauls: 3

Best Bowling Figures: 8/33 against Puducherry

Batting Versatility: 945 runs at an average of 25.54, including an emphatic first-class century (120)

India’s playing XI for IND vs AFG one-off Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

On bench: Gurnoor Brar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal.

Why Manav Suthar's Selection is a Strategic Masterstroke

Manav Suthar received his historic Test cap from wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the Mullanpur Test, being preferred in the final XI over Vidarbha’s in-form spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey. While this standalone Test match against Afghanistan sits entirely outside the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir made it clear that Suthar’s selection is part of a much larger, forward-looking strategy.