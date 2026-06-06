India Playing XI For IND vs AFG Test: Manav Suthar Debuts, Mohammed Siraj Returns

India playing XI for Afghanistan Test: India has officially unveiled a dynamic, revamped lineup for their one-off Test match against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Indian captain Shubman Gill introduced an XI heavily focused on tactical balance and fresh talent as the hosts look to move past recent home-soil struggles.

The headline selection news centers around a massive milestone for Rajasthan's breakout left-arm spinner, Manav Suthar, who has officially been handed his maiden Test cap.

India’s playing XI for IND vs AFG one-off Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

On bench: Gurnoor Brar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal.

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Suthar's Big Break

Manav Suthar’s inclusion is a reward for his relentless performances on the domestic circuit, particularly in the Ranji Trophy where his accuracy and wicket-taking ability forced the selectors' hands. His debut marks a significant moment for Indian cricket, making him the first specialist spinner to earn a Test debut for the national side since 2021.

Suthar will link up with the seasoned wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and dynamic all-rounder Washington Sundar to form a highly versatile three-pronged spin attack designed to test the technical limits of the Afghan batting order.

Pace Reinforcements and Key Omissions

In the fast-bowling department, India welcomes back premier paceman Mohammed Siraj to lead the seam attack. Siraj, who has been India's most prolific red-ball wicket-taker over the past year, brings critical experience and unmatched rhythm with the new ball. He will be partnered by the towering Prasidh Krishna in a potent two-man pace unit.

To accommodate this specific bowling structure, the team management made the difficult tactical decision to leave out rising seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. While Reddy's recent stellar IPL exploits kept him in heavy contention, the management ultimately prioritized absolute specialist control on the Mullanpur surface. Vidarbha’s uncapped all-rounder Harsh Dubey also missed out on the final cut as Suthar was preferred for the primary left-arm orthodox role.