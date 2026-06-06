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HomeSportsCricketIndia Playing XI For IND vs AFG Test: Manav Suthar Debuts, Mohammed Siraj Returns

India Playing XI For IND vs AFG Test: Manav Suthar Debuts, Mohammed Siraj Returns

Manav Suthar's debut marks a significant moment for Indian cricket, making him the first specialist spinner to earn a Test debut for the national side since 2021.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 09:43 AM (IST)

India playing XI for Afghanistan Test: India has officially unveiled a dynamic, revamped lineup for their one-off Test match against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Indian captain Shubman Gill introduced an XI heavily focused on tactical balance and fresh talent as the hosts look to move past recent home-soil struggles.

The headline selection news centers around a massive milestone for Rajasthan's breakout left-arm spinner, Manav Suthar, who has officially been handed his maiden Test cap.

India’s playing XI for IND vs AFG one-off Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

On bench: Gurnoor Brar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal.

Also Read | Jay Shah Breaks Silence On Bangladesh T20 WC Boycott? Here's What ICC Chairman Said

Suthar's Big Break

Manav Suthar’s inclusion is a reward for his relentless performances on the domestic circuit, particularly in the Ranji Trophy where his accuracy and wicket-taking ability forced the selectors' hands. His debut marks a significant moment for Indian cricket, making him the first specialist spinner to earn a Test debut for the national side since 2021.

Suthar will link up with the seasoned wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and dynamic all-rounder Washington Sundar to form a highly versatile three-pronged spin attack designed to test the technical limits of the Afghan batting order.

Pace Reinforcements and Key Omissions

In the fast-bowling department, India welcomes back premier paceman Mohammed Siraj to lead the seam attack. Siraj, who has been India's most prolific red-ball wicket-taker over the past year, brings critical experience and unmatched rhythm with the new ball. He will be partnered by the towering Prasidh Krishna in a potent two-man pace unit.

To accommodate this specific bowling structure, the team management made the difficult tactical decision to leave out rising seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. While Reddy's recent stellar IPL exploits kept him in heavy contention, the management ultimately prioritized absolute specialist control on the Mullanpur surface. Vidarbha’s uncapped all-rounder Harsh Dubey also missed out on the final cut as Suthar was preferred for the primary left-arm orthodox role. 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the key selection news for India's Test match against Afghanistan?

Rajasthan's left-arm spinner, Manav Suthar, has been handed his maiden Test cap. This marks a significant milestone for him.

Who is captaining India in the one-off Test against Afghanistan?

Shubman Gill is captaining the Indian team. He won the toss and opted for India to bat first.

Where is the Test match between India and Afghanistan being held?

The match is taking place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Why is Manav Suthar's Test debut significant?

His debut marks him as the first specialist spinner to earn a Test cap for India since 2021. It's a reward for his consistent domestic performances.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 09:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Siraj IND Vs AFG Playing XI IND VS AFG India Playing XI IND Vs AFG Test Manav Suthar
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