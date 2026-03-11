After Suryakumar Yadav, Who Will Lead Team India In T20Is?

Team India made history by winning ICC T20 World Cup 2026, claiming the trophy for a record third time and becoming the first team in the world to achieve this milestone. Following this landmark win, attention in Indian men's cricket has shifted toward future planning, including the search for a new T20I captain.

Among the frontrunners, Sanju Samson is emerging as the leading candidate to succeed Suryakumar Yadav. Samson's stellar performance in the tournament, including three consecutive half-centuries, has strengthened his case for the role.

Sanju Samson: A Potential Successor to Surya

Having led Team India to world championship glory, Suryakumar Yadav has joined the ranks of cricketing legends like Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma.

However, at 35, questions about his long-term captaincy remain. By the time of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the next T20 World Cup, Surya will be 37, prompting BCCI to plan for succession.

Mohammad Kaif Endorses Samson

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has highlighted Sanju Samson as a strong contender for T20I captaincy.

Kaif said, “It’s difficult to say who the next captain will be, but Samson could be a strong choice. A captain should be someone with global experience - making bowling changes, selecting the ideal playing eleven, and supporting out-of-form players are all part of the role, and Samson has shown he can handle it.”

IPL Leadership Experience Boosts Samson's Case

Kaif also pointed to Samson’s leadership in the Indian Premier League. Having captained the Rajasthan Royals to the 2022 IPL final, the 31-year-old has ample experience leading a team at the highest level of T20 cricket. If Surya steps down, Samson is well-positioned to take over the captaincy of Team India.

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