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HomeSportsCricketAfter Suryakumar Yadav, Who Will Lead Team India In T20Is?

After Suryakumar Yadav, Who Will Lead Team India In T20Is?

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has highlighted Sanju Samson as a strong contender for T20I captaincy.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 01:47 PM (IST)

Team India made history by winning ICC T20 World Cup 2026, claiming the trophy for a record third time and becoming the first team in the world to achieve this milestone. Following this landmark win, attention in Indian men's cricket has shifted toward future planning, including the search for a new T20I captain.

Among the frontrunners, Sanju Samson is emerging as the leading candidate to succeed Suryakumar Yadav. Samson's stellar performance in the tournament, including three consecutive half-centuries, has strengthened his case for the role.

Sanju Samson: A Potential Successor to Surya

Having led Team India to world championship glory, Suryakumar Yadav has joined the ranks of cricketing legends like Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma.

However, at 35, questions about his long-term captaincy remain. By the time of  2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the next T20 World Cup, Surya will be 37, prompting BCCI to plan for succession.

Mohammad Kaif Endorses Samson

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has highlighted Sanju Samson as a strong contender for T20I captaincy.

Kaif said, “It’s difficult to say who the next captain will be, but Samson could be a strong choice. A captain should be someone with global experience - making bowling changes, selecting the ideal playing eleven, and supporting out-of-form players are all part of the role, and Samson has shown he can handle it.”

IPL Leadership Experience Boosts Samson's Case

Kaif also pointed to Samson’s leadership in the Indian Premier League. Having captained the Rajasthan Royals to the 2022 IPL final, the 31-year-old has ample experience leading a team at the highest level of T20 cricket. If Surya steps down, Samson is well-positioned to take over the captaincy of Team India.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the leading candidate to succeed Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain?

Sanju Samson is emerging as the leading candidate to succeed Suryakumar Yadav. His stellar performance in the T20 World Cup has strengthened his case for the role.

Why is Suryakumar Yadav's long-term captaincy in question?

At 35, Suryakumar Yadav will be 37 by the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the next T20 World Cup. This age prompts BCCI to plan for future succession.

What qualities does Mohammad Kaif believe a T20I captain should possess?

Mohammad Kaif stated that a captain needs global experience, including making bowling changes, selecting the playing eleven, and supporting struggling players.

How does Sanju Samson's IPL experience benefit his captaincy prospects?

Sanju Samson captained the Rajasthan Royals to the 2022 IPL final. This experience at the highest level of T20 cricket positions him well to take over Team India's captaincy.

Published at : 11 Mar 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suryakumar Yadav SANJU SAMSON India In T20Is
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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