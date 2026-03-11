Shivam Dube Arrives In Mumbai Via Train, Hiding In 3rd AC! Find Out Why

T20 World Cup winner Shivam Dube was spotted traveling back to Mumbai in a 3rd AC coach of Sayaji Express, just hours after lifting ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy. His teammates were likely taking chartered flights or business class, but the big-hitting all-rounder had a very relatable reason for his modest choice of travel.

"There was no flight available, so I decided to take a train from Ahmedabad early in the morning to Mumbai. We could have gone by road but the train was faster," Shivam Dube told The Indian Express.

Reaching Home for His Kids

Following India's historic win against New Zealand on March 8, Ahmedabad was gripped by a travel frenzy.

Sold-Out Flights: Every flight from Ahmedabad to Mumbai was completely booked out by fans and officials. Dube was desperate to reach home as quickly as possible to celebrate the win with his two young children - his four-year-old son, Ayaan, and two-year-old daughter, Mehwish.

Realizing that a road trip would take much longer due to post-match traffic and distance, Dube, his wife Anjum Khan, and a friend opted for the early morning train.

How Shivam Dube Stayed Hidden

Traveling on a public train barely 12 hours after being watched by millions is no easy feat. Dube had to deploy a full-scale "undercover" strategy:

The Disguise: He wore a deep-pulling cap, a face mask, and a full-sleeved hoodie to mask his identity from fellow passengers. Upon boarding at 5:10 AM, Dube immediately climbed into the top berth and wrapped himself in a standard Indian Railways brown blanket to stay out of sight.

When the Ticket Collector (TC) arrived and saw the name "Shivam Dube" on the chart, he reportedly asked, "Is this the cricketer?" Anjum, Dube's wife who was travelling with him, quickly diverted the suspicion, jokingly replying, "Why would he be here?"

Worried about being mobbed once the sun came up at Borivali Station, Dube eventually contacted the Mumbai Police. Surprised to hear a World Champion was on a train, they provided a discreet escort to ensure he reached his residence safely and without a crowd.