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HomeSportsCricketShivam Dube Arrives In Mumbai Via Train, Hiding In 3rd AC! Find Out Why

Shivam Dube Arrives In Mumbai Via Train, Hiding In 3rd AC! Find Out Why

Dube was desperate to reach home as quickly as possible to celebrate the win with his two young children - his four-year-old son, Ayaan, and two-year-old daughter, Mehwish.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 12:26 PM (IST)

T20 World Cup winner Shivam Dube was spotted traveling back to Mumbai in a 3rd AC coach of Sayaji Express, just hours after lifting ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy. His teammates were likely taking chartered flights or business class, but the big-hitting all-rounder had a very relatable reason for his modest choice of travel.

"There was no flight available, so I decided to take a train from Ahmedabad early in the morning to Mumbai. We could have gone by road but the train was faster," Shivam Dube told The Indian Express.

Reaching Home for His Kids

Following India's historic win against New Zealand on March 8, Ahmedabad was gripped by a travel frenzy.

Sold-Out Flights: Every flight from Ahmedabad to Mumbai was completely booked out by fans and officials. Dube was desperate to reach home as quickly as possible to celebrate the win with his two young children - his four-year-old son, Ayaan, and two-year-old daughter, Mehwish.

Realizing that a road trip would take much longer due to post-match traffic and distance, Dube, his wife Anjum Khan, and a friend opted for the early morning train.

How Shivam Dube Stayed Hidden

Traveling on a public train barely 12 hours after being watched by millions is no easy feat. Dube had to deploy a full-scale "undercover" strategy:

The Disguise: He wore a deep-pulling cap, a face mask, and a full-sleeved hoodie to mask his identity from fellow passengers. Upon boarding at 5:10 AM, Dube immediately climbed into the top berth and wrapped himself in a standard Indian Railways brown blanket to stay out of sight.

When the Ticket Collector (TC) arrived and saw the name "Shivam Dube" on the chart, he reportedly asked, "Is this the cricketer?" Anjum, Dube's wife who was travelling with him, quickly diverted the suspicion, jokingly replying, "Why would he be here?"

Worried about being mobbed once the sun came up at Borivali Station, Dube eventually contacted the Mumbai Police. Surprised to hear a World Champion was on a train, they provided a discreet escort to ensure he reached his residence safely and without a crowd.

Related Video

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shivam Dube travel by train after winning the T20 World Cup?

Shivam Dube chose the train as all flights from Ahmedabad to Mumbai were fully booked. He wanted to reach home quickly to celebrate with his children.

How did Shivam Dube try to remain incognito on the train?

He wore a cap, face mask, and hoodie. Dube also climbed into his top berth and covered himself with a blanket to avoid being recognized.

Who helped Shivam Dube upon his arrival in Mumbai?

The Mumbai Police provided a discreet escort to ensure Shivam Dube reached his residence safely and without drawing a crowd.

Did Shivam Dube travel alone?

No, Shivam Dube traveled with his wife, Anjum Khan, and a friend.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
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Train Shivam Dube T20 World Cup Train Booking Train 3rd Ac
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