Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence After Shock T20I Captaincy Sacking

Indian cricket was sent into a frenzy following the shocking revelation that BCCI senior selection committee, in alignment with head coach Gautam Gambhir, has officially removed Suryakumar Yadav as the men's T20I captain. More surprisingly, the selectors have indicated that Surya will no longer be considered for T20I format moving forward, signaling a complete, youth-centric reset for the next World Cup cycle.

The drastic decision comes just three months after Yadav famously captained India to a T20 World Cup triumph on home soil. Addressing the whirlwind development, the 35-year-old batsman broke his silence regarding his abrupt removal, poor batting form, and his mindset during his brief leadership stint.

Following the announcement, Suryakumar took to Instagram and shared BCCI's official squad list for the upcoming white-ball assignments. The squads confirmed Shreyas Iyer as India's new T20I captain, while Tilak Varma was named vice-captain for the series.

"Wishing this highly skilled group all the best for challenges ahead 🇮🇳💪🧿" wrote Suryakumar on his Instagram story.

What Agarkar Said on Suryakumar's exit

Agarkar explained that Suryakumar Yadav's omission was influenced by both his recent performances and the selectors' long-term vision for the T20 side.

"With regards to Shreyas, obviously we've seen what he's done over the last few years, leading different franchises. He's won one and reached finals as well, and probably had a tougher season this year after a great start. So we've seen everything that a captain possibly can. His own performances have been really good. He was quite close to getting into that World Cup squad as well. Obviously, with Surya still there, there was no room for him," Agarkar said.

Although India successfully defended its T20 World Cup crown under Suryakumar's leadership, the star batter did not enjoy his most productive tournament. He accumulated 242 runs across nine innings at a strike rate of 136.72. His struggles continued in IPL 2026, where he scored 270 runs in 13 innings for Mumbai Indians, averaging 20.76 while maintaining a strike rate of 147.54—figures that fell short of the high standards associated with one of the format's leading batters.