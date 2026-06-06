Patna Coaching Firing Case: Khan Sir Appears In Court, Defers Surrender

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Educator Khan Sir named in FIR after institute attack.

A guard confessed firing, alleging Khan Sir gave instructions.

A high drama was unfolded at a Patna court on Saturday after educator Faisal Khan, better known as Khan Sir, arrived in connection with the June 2 coaching centre firing case. While reports initially suggested he was set to surrender, his legal team later said he would first seek legal relief by filing bail and surrender petitions.

The educator is now expected to appear before the court on Monday as the legal proceedings move forward.

Gyan Bindu Coaching Questions Delay In Action

Gyan Bindu Coaching has questioned the police over the alleged delay in action against educator Khan Sir. Varun, a professor associated with Gyan Bindu Coaching, claimed that more than 24 hours had passed since the FIR was registered, yet no arrest had been made. He questioned why the police had shown urgency in acting against Roshan Anand but had not demonstrated similar promptness in Khan Sir's case.

According to Varun, police conducted a raid at Gyan Bindu Coaching on the morning of June 3, a day after the attack on Khan Sir's coaching institute. He said Roshan Anand cooperated with the investigation and surrendered despite being innocent.

Varun further alleged that Khan Sir has been absconding since the FIR was lodged and accused him of attempting to secure anticipatory bail. He also claimed that firing during the incident was carried out by a security guard linked to Khan Sir.

Coaching Institute Attack Triggers Probe

The controversy began on June 2 when a group of 15 to 20 people allegedly attacked the Khan Global Studies Institute, vandalising property and pelting stones at the coaching centre.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation and subsequently named educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in the FIR. Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma had earlier said Khan Sir would be questioned as part of the probe.

Security Guard Claims Firing On Khan Sir's Instruction

The investigation intensified after police detained two security guards employed by the institute for allegedly opening fire during the disturbance. One of the security guard confessed that teh firing was done on the instruction of Khan Sir.

The move came after a purported video surfaced on social media, appearing to show gunshots being fired during the incident.

Initially, Khan Sir alleged that individuals linked to a rival coaching institute were responsible for the firing. However, he later stated that only a thorough police investigation could determine whether shots were actually fired and who was behind the alleged gunfire.

Rival Coaching Institute Levels Fresh Allegations

The case took another twist when representatives of a rival coaching institute held a press conference, accusing Khan Sir of orchestrating the vandalism at his own institute.

The allegations have not been independently verified and remain under police scrutiny. Authorities have not publicly commented on the claims and have maintained that all angles of the case are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.