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HomeSportsCricketBCCI Reacts As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest To Ever Debut For India

BCCI Reacts As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest To Ever Debut For India

Ajit Agarkar explained wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inclusion in India's T20I squads after a record-breaking run in IPL 2026 and a sensational previous season.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BCCI included 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in national senior structure.
  • Chief selector Ajit Agarkar highlighted his exceptional individual performances.
  • Sooryavanshi scored a 35-ball century and another this season.
  • Selection panel trusts his temperament and explosive hitting power.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has formally addressed the historic inclusion of fifteen-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi within the senior men's national structure. National selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar spoke with immense enthusiasm regarding the inclusion of the young prodigy during the official squad selection briefing.

The chief selector heavily emphasised that the sheer weight of individual performances made the inclusion of the young left-handed batsman an absolute necessity for the upcoming summer tour cycle.

“What do you say? For a young kid, what he can do. You saw even in the playoffs, almost single-handedly he carried Rajasthan Royals. For a young kid, I don't need to spell it out how well he is batting. And it's not just this season, he had a great start last season,” Agarkar said, as he explained rationale behind Sooryavanshi's inclusion.

WATCH POST

Sensational Domestic Milestones

The emerging top-order batsman has thoroughly earned his elevation through sheer technical merit across successive seasons of the premier domestic franchise league. In the preceding tournament edition, the teenager slammed a remarkable thirty-five-ball century to register the second-fastest hundred in the history of the competition.

ALSO READ | Ajit Agarkar Reveals Why India Completely Moved On From Suryakumar Yadav

He followed that extraordinary breakthrough performance with another century during the latest campaign, and he could have easily secured two more hundreds but was unfortunately dismissed in the nineties on two separate occasions.

Thriving Under Pressure

The selection panel remains completely confident that the aggressive opening batsman possesses the necessary temperament and explosive hitting power to thrive within the demanding arena of international cricket.

ALSO READ | Team India Squad Announced: Check Squads For Ireland, England, Asian Games & Sri Lanka Tour

“For a young kid in a competition that's as competitive and as high-pressure an environment, how explosive he is and how game-changing he can be. For those who have watched cricket, especially T20 cricket, we have watched high hopes of him, he just has picked himself really,” Agarkar added.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old batting prodigy and a young left-handed batsman. He has been formally included within the senior men's national structure.

Why was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi selected for the national team?

He was selected due to his exceptional individual performances and technical merit, almost single-handedly carrying Rajasthan Royals. His consistent strong batting over successive seasons made his inclusion necessary.

What are some of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's notable achievements?

He notably slammed a 35-ball century, the second-fastest in competition history, in a preceding tournament. He followed this with another century in the latest campaign, and was dismissed in the nineties twice.

What does the selection committee think of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential?

The selection panel is confident he possesses the temperament and explosive hitting power to thrive in international cricket. They view him as an explosive, game-changing player for high-pressure environments.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
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BCCI India Squad Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Squad Youngest Indian Cricket Player Senior Team Ajit Agarkar Quotes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Vs England T20 Squad Chris Gayle Sixes Record Broken IRE Vs IND Squad ENG Vs IND Squad
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