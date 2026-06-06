BCCI Reacts As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest To Ever Debut For India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI included 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in national senior structure.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar highlighted his exceptional individual performances.

Sooryavanshi scored a 35-ball century and another this season.

Selection panel trusts his temperament and explosive hitting power.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has formally addressed the historic inclusion of fifteen-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi within the senior men's national structure. National selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar spoke with immense enthusiasm regarding the inclusion of the young prodigy during the official squad selection briefing.

The chief selector heavily emphasised that the sheer weight of individual performances made the inclusion of the young left-handed batsman an absolute necessity for the upcoming summer tour cycle.

“What do you say? For a young kid, what he can do. You saw even in the playoffs, almost single-handedly he carried Rajasthan Royals. For a young kid, I don't need to spell it out how well he is batting. And it's not just this season, he had a great start last season,” Agarkar said, as he explained rationale behind Sooryavanshi's inclusion.

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A maiden #TeamIndia call-up at the age of 1️⃣5️⃣ 🌟



Congratulations to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on setting a remarkable record 👏 pic.twitter.com/htOt9kci4p — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026

Sensational Domestic Milestones

The emerging top-order batsman has thoroughly earned his elevation through sheer technical merit across successive seasons of the premier domestic franchise league. In the preceding tournament edition, the teenager slammed a remarkable thirty-five-ball century to register the second-fastest hundred in the history of the competition.

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He followed that extraordinary breakthrough performance with another century during the latest campaign, and he could have easily secured two more hundreds but was unfortunately dismissed in the nineties on two separate occasions.

Thriving Under Pressure

The selection panel remains completely confident that the aggressive opening batsman possesses the necessary temperament and explosive hitting power to thrive within the demanding arena of international cricket.

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“For a young kid in a competition that's as competitive and as high-pressure an environment, how explosive he is and how game-changing he can be. For those who have watched cricket, especially T20 cricket, we have watched high hopes of him, he just has picked himself really,” Agarkar added.