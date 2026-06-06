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HomeNewsIndiaModi Chairs Economic Advisory Council Meeting, Discusses Economic Reforms Amid Global Turmoil

Modi Chairs Economic Advisory Council Meeting, Discusses Economic Reforms Amid Global Turmoil

The meeting focused on policy ideas to sustain growth momentum, enhance economic resilience and address challenges arising from international developments.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 02:26 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with the members of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the prime minister and discussed various ideas and measures to further boost India's economic growth amid global turmoil.

Various reforms to improve ease of living and ease of doing business were also discussed, official sources said.

The prime minister and the EAC-PM members discussed various ideas and measures to further boost India's economic growth in times of global turmoil, they said.

The members also gave their assessment of the impact of the West Asia conflict on India and the world.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
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