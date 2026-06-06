Rajat Patidar Snubbed By BCCI: Fans Outraged As Twin IPL Champion Misses India Selection Again

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI's T20 squad selection sparked widespread social media debate.

Fans questioned Rajat Patidar's exclusion after his stellar IPL.

Patidar led RCB to consecutive IPL titles with impressive batting.

Selection chairman Ajit Agarkar cited squad limitations for player omissions.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has sparked widespread debate across social media networks following the official release of the national twenty-over squads for the upcoming tour of Ireland and England. Disappointed cricket enthusiasts have rapidly turned to digital platforms to voice their collective frustration regarding one highly notable omission.

Consecutive IPL Titles And Leadership Overlooked

The primary focal point of public outrage stems from the total exclusion of Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar from the travelling contingent. The strategic decision by the national selection panel has left sports analysts and regional supporters entirely bewildered.

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The technically gifted middle-order batsman recently concluded a phenomenal domestic franchise campaign, successfully guiding his team to a historic second consecutive league title. He amassed an impressive 486 runs across fourteen appearances at an explosive individual strike rate of 196.76.

Outrage Trends Across Social Networks

An overwhelming wave of sympathetic messaging has heavily dominated cricket discussions on X, with thousands of users demanding immediate clarity from the administrative board. Many prominent profiles heavily argue that domestic excellence must remain the premier benchmark for national elevation.

Commentators on the digital platform highlighted his breathtaking unbeaten knock of 93 off just 33 deliveries during a high-stakes playoff fixture as definitive proof of his elite international credentials. Supporters maintain that his tactical acumen as a back-to-back championship-winning leader deserved recognition.

WATCH POSTS

No Rajat Patidar

No Bhuvi

No Krunal Pandya



Not even a single RCB player has been selected for the Indian team



And then someone like Tilak Varma is made vice captain



How are we even supposed to support this biased, political BCCI team ?pic.twitter.com/Qd7MWvB9R7 — Hazel (@YashViratstan) June 6, 2026

Just give us one reason why the best T20 batter around Rajat Patidar isn’t getting a chance😖



I wish Rajat had been from Mumbai💔 pic.twitter.com/q0g6MrYP6Y https://t.co/RlTBvHNtBU — Manu (@yoitzmanu) June 6, 2026

Feel for Rajat Patidar 💔



-Back-to-back IPL champion as captain.

-One of the best batters of the season.

-Still ignored for the T20I squad.

-He can control the collapse

-He can play a high risk game



What more does a player need to do to earn a chance? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/RZztdZzgCe — Aarya 🕊️ (@Vitamin_Vk18) June 6, 2026

Feel for Rajat Patidar 💔



-Back-to-back IPL champion as captain.

-One of the best batters of the season.

-Still ignored for the T20I squad.

-He can control the collapse

-He can play a high risk game



What more does a player need to do to earn a chance? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/RZztdZzgCe — Aarya 🕊️ (@Vitamin_Vk18) June 6, 2026

Agarkar Defends Selection Pool Boundaries

National selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar addressed the mounting public scrutiny during a formal press briefing, maintaining that squad limitations naturally restrict the inclusion of several elite domestic performers.

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“There will always be players who miss out, but you can only pick 15 and we're very happy with this group,” Agarkar stated during the official media conference to outline the board's directional approach.