The Board of Control for Cricket in India's national twenty-over squad release for the Ireland and England tour has sparked debate due to the notable omission of Rajat Patidar. Cricket enthusiasts voiced their frustration on digital platforms.
Rajat Patidar Snubbed By BCCI: Fans Outraged As Twin IPL Champion Misses India Selection Again
Cricket fans on X are outraged over Rajat Patidar's exclusion from the India T20I squad for the United Kingdom tour despite leading RCB to back-to-back IPL titles.
- BCCI's T20 squad selection sparked widespread social media debate.
- Fans questioned Rajat Patidar's exclusion after his stellar IPL.
- Patidar led RCB to consecutive IPL titles with impressive batting.
- Selection chairman Ajit Agarkar cited squad limitations for player omissions.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has sparked widespread debate across social media networks following the official release of the national twenty-over squads for the upcoming tour of Ireland and England. Disappointed cricket enthusiasts have rapidly turned to digital platforms to voice their collective frustration regarding one highly notable omission.
Consecutive IPL Titles And Leadership Overlooked
The primary focal point of public outrage stems from the total exclusion of Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar from the travelling contingent. The strategic decision by the national selection panel has left sports analysts and regional supporters entirely bewildered.
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The technically gifted middle-order batsman recently concluded a phenomenal domestic franchise campaign, successfully guiding his team to a historic second consecutive league title. He amassed an impressive 486 runs across fourteen appearances at an explosive individual strike rate of 196.76.
Outrage Trends Across Social Networks
An overwhelming wave of sympathetic messaging has heavily dominated cricket discussions on X, with thousands of users demanding immediate clarity from the administrative board. Many prominent profiles heavily argue that domestic excellence must remain the premier benchmark for national elevation.
Commentators on the digital platform highlighted his breathtaking unbeaten knock of 93 off just 33 deliveries during a high-stakes playoff fixture as definitive proof of his elite international credentials. Supporters maintain that his tactical acumen as a back-to-back championship-winning leader deserved recognition.
WATCH POSTS
No Rajat Patidar— Hazel (@YashViratstan) June 6, 2026
No Bhuvi
No Krunal Pandya
Not even a single RCB player has been selected for the Indian team
And then someone like Tilak Varma is made vice captain
How are we even supposed to support this biased, political BCCI team ?pic.twitter.com/Qd7MWvB9R7
Just give us one reason why the best T20 batter around Rajat Patidar isn’t getting a chance😖— Manu (@yoitzmanu) June 6, 2026
I wish Rajat had been from Mumbai💔 pic.twitter.com/q0g6MrYP6Y https://t.co/RlTBvHNtBU
Feel for Rajat Patidar 💔— Aarya 🕊️ (@Vitamin_Vk18) June 6, 2026
-Back-to-back IPL champion as captain.
-One of the best batters of the season.
-Still ignored for the T20I squad.
-He can control the collapse
-He can play a high risk game
What more does a player need to do to earn a chance? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/RZztdZzgCe
Feel for Rajat Patidar 💔— Aarya 🕊️ (@Vitamin_Vk18) June 6, 2026
-Back-to-back IPL champion as captain.
-One of the best batters of the season.
-Still ignored for the T20I squad.
-He can control the collapse
-He can play a high risk game
What more does a player need to do to earn a chance? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/RZztdZzgCe
Agarkar Defends Selection Pool Boundaries
National selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar addressed the mounting public scrutiny during a formal press briefing, maintaining that squad limitations naturally restrict the inclusion of several elite domestic performers.
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“There will always be players who miss out, but you can only pick 15 and we're very happy with this group,” Agarkar stated during the official media conference to outline the board's directional approach.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why has the BCCI's squad announcement caused widespread debate?
Who is Rajat Patidar and why are fans upset about his exclusion?
Rajat Patidar is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain who led his team to two consecutive IPL titles. Fans are upset because he had a phenomenal domestic campaign, scoring 486 runs with a strike rate of 196.76.
How did fans react to Rajat Patidar being left out of the squad?
An overwhelming wave of sympathetic messaging dominated cricket discussions on X. Thousands of users demanded clarity and argued that domestic excellence should be a benchmark for national selection.
What was the reason given for Rajat Patidar's exclusion?
National selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar stated that squad limitations naturally restrict the inclusion of all elite domestic performers. He added that while players will miss out, they are happy with the selected group.