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HomeSportsCricketRajat Patidar Snubbed By BCCI: Fans Outraged As Twin IPL Champion Misses India Selection Again

Rajat Patidar Snubbed By BCCI: Fans Outraged As Twin IPL Champion Misses India Selection Again

Cricket fans on X are outraged over Rajat Patidar's exclusion from the India T20I squad for the United Kingdom tour despite leading RCB to back-to-back IPL titles.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BCCI's T20 squad selection sparked widespread social media debate.
  • Fans questioned Rajat Patidar's exclusion after his stellar IPL.
  • Patidar led RCB to consecutive IPL titles with impressive batting.
  • Selection chairman Ajit Agarkar cited squad limitations for player omissions.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has sparked widespread debate across social media networks following the official release of the national twenty-over squads for the upcoming tour of Ireland and England. Disappointed cricket enthusiasts have rapidly turned to digital platforms to voice their collective frustration regarding one highly notable omission.

Consecutive IPL Titles And Leadership Overlooked

The primary focal point of public outrage stems from the total exclusion of Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar from the travelling contingent. The strategic decision by the national selection panel has left sports analysts and regional supporters entirely bewildered.

ALSO READ | Ajit Agarkar Reveals Why India Completely Moved On From Suryakumar Yadav

The technically gifted middle-order batsman recently concluded a phenomenal domestic franchise campaign, successfully guiding his team to a historic second consecutive league title. He amassed an impressive 486 runs across fourteen appearances at an explosive individual strike rate of 196.76.

Outrage Trends Across Social Networks

An overwhelming wave of sympathetic messaging has heavily dominated cricket discussions on X, with thousands of users demanding immediate clarity from the administrative board. Many prominent profiles heavily argue that domestic excellence must remain the premier benchmark for national elevation.

Commentators on the digital platform highlighted his breathtaking unbeaten knock of 93 off just 33 deliveries during a high-stakes playoff fixture as definitive proof of his elite international credentials. Supporters maintain that his tactical acumen as a back-to-back championship-winning leader deserved recognition.

WATCH POSTS

Agarkar Defends Selection Pool Boundaries

National selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar addressed the mounting public scrutiny during a formal press briefing, maintaining that squad limitations naturally restrict the inclusion of several elite domestic performers.

ALSO READ | BCCI Reacts As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest To Ever Debut For India

“There will always be players who miss out, but you can only pick 15 and we're very happy with this group,” Agarkar stated during the official media conference to outline the board's directional approach.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the BCCI's squad announcement caused widespread debate?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's national twenty-over squad release for the Ireland and England tour has sparked debate due to the notable omission of Rajat Patidar. Cricket enthusiasts voiced their frustration on digital platforms.

Who is Rajat Patidar and why are fans upset about his exclusion?

Rajat Patidar is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain who led his team to two consecutive IPL titles. Fans are upset because he had a phenomenal domestic campaign, scoring 486 runs with a strike rate of 196.76.

How did fans react to Rajat Patidar being left out of the squad?

An overwhelming wave of sympathetic messaging dominated cricket discussions on X. Thousands of users demanded clarity and argued that domestic excellence should be a benchmark for national selection.

What was the reason given for Rajat Patidar's exclusion?

National selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar stated that squad limitations naturally restrict the inclusion of all elite domestic performers. He added that while players will miss out, they are happy with the selected group.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Agarkar BCCI Shreyas Iyer RCB Tilak Varma India Squad Announcement RAJAT PATIDAR Ajit Agarkar Press Conference India Vs Ireland T20 Squad India Squad For England BCCI On Rajat Patidar Rajat Patidar Snubbed Rajat Patidar RCB Captain Fans Outrage On X Rajat Patidar
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