IPL 2026 First Match: Which Teams Will Face Off First?

IPL 2026 first match: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that schedule for Indian Premier League 2026 will be announced on March 12. Earlier, IPL 2026 schedule was expected to be revealed on March 8 during the final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, just before the closing ceremony, but the announcement did not take place on that day.

According to a report by news agency IANS, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the first phase of IPL 2026 schedule will include only 20 matches.

Earlier reports had suggested that IPL 2026 schedule would be released in two phases. Although the full fixtures list has not been announced yet, discussions have already started about which teams could play the opening match.

When will IPL 2026 first match be played?

The official broadcaster of IPL, Star Sports, has confirmed that the 2026 season will begin on March 28. However, BCCI has not yet made an official announcement regarding the teams that will feature in the tournament’s opening match.

Which teams could play IPL 2026 first match?

According to several media reports, the opening match of IPL 2026 could feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. As per IPL tradition, the first match of the season is usually played at the home ground of the defending champions. If this pattern continues, the opening game could take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Speaking about the schedule announcement, Devajit Saikia said that the board is planning to release IPL 2026 fixtures on March 12 and will initially unveil a schedule covering the first 20 days of the tournament.

RCB vs PBKS head-to-head in IPL

The rivalry between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is one of the most evenly contested in IPL history. As of their last encounter in the IPL 2025 Final, the two teams have faced each other 37 times. RCB holds a razor-thin lead with 19 wins, while PBKS follows closely with 18 wins.