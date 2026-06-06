Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWhy Hardik Pandya Was Dropped From India's T20 Squad: Ajit Agarkar Explains

Why Hardik Pandya Was Dropped From India's T20 Squad: Ajit Agarkar Explains

From World Cup winner to T20 omission, Hardik Pandya's absence raised eyebrows, but BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has addressed the decision.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya excluded from India's T20 squads for ODI focus.
  • BCCI prioritizes Pandya for upcoming World Cup preparation.
  • Pandya returns for Afghanistan ODIs; Jaiswal replaces injured Kohli.

Hardik Pandya India T20 Exclusion: Just a couple of months ago, Hardik Pandya was celebrating his second consecutive ICC T20 World Cup victory with India. Today, he has been excluded from the nation's shortest format squads. India will tour Ireland and England, led by a new captain, Shreyas Iyer, along with debutant teen sensation, Vaibhav Sooryvanshi, but will be without one of their most experienced all-rounders. Some may be wondering if Pandya's lack-lustre IPL campaign may have something to do with it, but that is not the case.

BCCI Prioritize Pandya For ODI World Cup

Hardik Pandya led Mumbai Indians to a nineth place finish in IPL 2026, and was also out of action briefly due to a back injury. However, that is not why he has been left out of India's T20 squad. 

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed at the squad announcement press conference that One Day Internationals (ODIs) is what they want Pandya to focus on.

"ODI is the objective with him, gives us a chance to go with Nitish Reddy, there will be rotation and rest, we will see if he will be ready for the ODI World Cup, we will assess and go ahead."

Hardik Pandya has been called-up for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. The last time he featured in a 50-over game for India was the ICC Champions Trophy final last year.

IND vs AFG ODIs: Full Squad

Along with Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal is also a fairly new addition to India's ODI squad for the Afghanistan series. He replaced Virat Kohli, who is out due to injury. 

Here's a look at the full squad:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma*, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey

Also Check: Ajit Agarkar Reveals Why India Completely Moved On From Suryakumar Yadav

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Hardik Pandya excluded from India's T20 squads?

Hardik Pandya was excluded from the T20 squads for the Ireland and England tours because the BCCI wants him to focus on One Day Internationals (ODIs). His IPL performance or recent injury were not the reasons.

What is the BCCI's main objective for Hardik Pandya?

The BCCI's main objective for Hardik Pandya is for him to focus on One Day Internationals (ODIs). They want to assess his readiness for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Has Hardik Pandya been selected for any upcoming series?

Yes, Hardik Pandya has been called up for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. This marks his first 50-over game for India since the ICC Champions Trophy final last year.

Who will captain India for the T20 tours to Ireland and England?

Shreyas Iyer will lead India as captain for the T20 tours of Ireland and England. Vaibhav Sooryvanshi is also set to debut during these tours.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jun 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli BCCI Hardik Pandya IND VS AFG
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Why Hardik Pandya Was Dropped From India's T20 Squad: Ajit Agarkar Explains
Why Hardik Pandya Was Dropped From India's T20 Squad: Ajit Agarkar Explains
Cricket
Ajit Agarkar Reveals Why India Completely Moved On From Suryakumar Yadav
Ajit Agarkar Reveals Why India Completely Moved On From Suryakumar Yadav
Cricket
Watch: Arshdeep Singh Reveals Why Shreyas Iyer Got Angry With Him
Watch: Arshdeep Singh Reveals Why Shreyas Iyer Got Angry With Him
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record: Wins, Losses & Titles Before India T20 Role
Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record: Wins, Losses & Titles Before India T20 Role
Advertisement

Videos

Khan Sir Case: Lawyer Claims No Injury, Calls FIR ‘Conspiracy’, Plans Anticipatory Bail
BREAKING: Khan Sir Reaches Patna Civil Court to Surrender in Coaching Firing Case
Khan Sir Case: Bodyguards’ Confession Over Firing Deepens Legal Trouble in Patna Probe
UP Politics: Sapa Hits Back at Minister’s ‘Paper Leak Drop’ Claim, Sparks Major Political Row
Khan Sir Surrender: Viral Video Sparks Controversy, Court Appearance in Patna Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget