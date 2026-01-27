Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryCitiesSnowfall Across North India: Kashmir, Himachal And Uttarakhand Turn Into Winter Wonderland — See PICS

Snowfall Across North India: Kashmir, Himachal And Uttarakhand Turn Into Winter Wonderland — See PICS

Fresh snowfall blankets Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, disrupting travel while delighting tourists. Stunning visuals from across North India.

By : Devyani Nautiyal  | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Fresh snowfall blankets Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, disrupting travel while delighting tourists. Stunning visuals from across North India.

Fresh snowfall visuals from Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand showing winter impact across North India.

1/8
Residents enjoy the season’s heavy snowfall by making snowballs in Srinagar, as fresh snow blankets the city and temperatures dip sharply across the Kashmir Valley. (Image Source: PTI)
Residents enjoy the season’s heavy snowfall by making snowballs in Srinagar, as fresh snow blankets the city and temperatures dip sharply across the Kashmir Valley. (Image Source: PTI)
2/8
Commuters navigate past stranded trucks on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway at Qazigund, where snowfall disrupted traffic and slowed movement on the vital lifeline road. (Image Source: PTI)
Commuters navigate past stranded trucks on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway at Qazigund, where snowfall disrupted traffic and slowed movement on the vital lifeline road. (Image Source: PTI)
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Snowfall In North India Kashmir Snowfall Uttarakhand Snow Himachal Pradesh Weather

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Mother Of All Deals: Inside India-EU’s Biggest Strategic Partnership Yet
Mother Of All Deals: Why The India-EU Agreement Is A Game Changer
Education
Why Are Thousands Of Students Protesting Outside UGC Office? UGC New Rules Explained
Why Are Thousands Of Students Protesting Outside UGC Office? UGC New Rules Explained
Cities
Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata, Alleges EC-BJP Using SIR To Target Bengal
Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata, Alleges EC-BJP Using SIR To Target Bengal
News
IndiGo Travel Alert: Central Asia Flights Suspended Till Feb 11 Over Iran Tensions, Check Details
IndiGo Travel Alert: Central Asia Flights Suspended Till Feb 11 Over Iran Tensions, Check Details
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”
Breaking News: PM Modi Calls India-EU FTA ‘Mother of All Deals’ as Trade Agreement Signed
Breaking News: Nationwide Bank Strike Today, Cash Transactions and Services Suspended
Mumbai News: Clash in Borivali National Park as Eviction of Tribal Settlers Sparks Stone-Pelting
Breaking News: UGC New Rules 2026 Spark Nationwide Row in Universities

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget