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Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
From Jama Masjid in Delhi to Navi Mumbai's open grounds, thousands of Indians marked Eid al-Adha with early morning prayers, warm embraces, and a shared spirit of faith.
Faith and devotion fill the air as worshippers gather at Jama Masjid to offer Eid al-Adha prayers on Thursday morning.
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Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
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Ranjit Kumar
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