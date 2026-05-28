Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryCitiesEid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India

Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India

From Jama Masjid in Delhi to Navi Mumbai's open grounds, thousands of Indians marked Eid al-Adha with early morning prayers, warm embraces, and a shared spirit of faith.

By : Annie Sharma  | Updated at : 28 May 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
From Jama Masjid in Delhi to Navi Mumbai's open grounds, thousands of Indians marked Eid al-Adha with early morning prayers, warm embraces, and a shared spirit of faith.

Faith and devotion fill the air as worshippers gather at Jama Masjid to offer Eid al-Adha prayers on Thursday morning.

1/6
Children dressed in festive outfits were seen attending Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid, adding joy and energy to the celebrations in the capital.
Children dressed in festive outfits were seen attending Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid, adding joy and energy to the celebrations in the capital.
2/6
Thousands gathered outside Fatehpuri Masjid to offer Eid al-Adha namaz peacefully on Thursday morning amid tight security arrangements.
Thousands gathered outside Fatehpuri Masjid to offer Eid al-Adha namaz peacefully on Thursday morning amid tight security arrangements.
Published at : 28 May 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Eid News Cities

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Himachal: Phase-2 Local Body Polls Begins, 17 Lakh People To Vote
Himachal: Phase-2 Local Body Polls Begins, 17 Lakh People To Vote
Cities
Shimla: Massive Tourist Influx From Delhi, Punjab, Haryana Leads To Traffic Jams, Hotels Nearly Full
Shimla: Massive Tourist Influx From Delhi, Punjab, Haryana Leads To Traffic Jams, Hotels Nearly Full
Cities
Two Wanted Gangsters Arrested At Mumbai Airport While Trying To Flee Abroad
Two Wanted Gangsters Arrested At Mumbai Airport While Trying To Flee Abroad
Cities
Noida Braces For Rain, Hailstorm After Intense Heatwave; IMD Issues Orange Alert Across UP
Noida Braces For Rain, Hailstorm After Intense Heatwave; IMD Issues Orange Alert Across UP
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

Breaking: CBI recreates crime scene in Tusha Sharma death case, questions husband and mother-in-law
Kerala: ED raid sparks clash in Thiruvananthapuram, vehicles attacked, police injured
Breaking: Mumbai Goregaon Society Row Over Cattle Sacrifice Setup Sparks Political Protest
BREAKING: Mumbai Goregaon society faces row over cattle sacrifice permission, BJP protests reported
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Questions CBSE Evaluation Contract, Targets Govt Over Student Future

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget